Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics Revealed (Oct. 26)

The Chicago Bulls are back on the road, visiting the TD Garden to face the Boston Celtics.

The Bulls enter Monday’s game with a 1-2 record. They lost to the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards but defeated the Milwaukee Bucks to start the season.

On the other hand, the Celtics are just playing in their third game of the campaign. They fell short to the Detroit Pistons in their season opener before beating the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Celtics

According to the NBA’s official injury report, the Chicago Bulls have three players dealing with injuries.

Nic Claxton remains out as he continues to deal with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury at training camp, missing the entire preseason and the first week of the season.

Claxton is expected to miss at least one more week before getting re-evaluated. The Bulls acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team deal.

Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue are also on the Bulls’ injury report.

They are listed as questionable, which means they could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Williams was a late scratch on Friday against the Washington Wizards. He is dealing with groin soreness, though it’s unclear if it was the reason why he was inactive in the Bulls’ first two games.

Meanwhile, Essengue is nursing a right head contusion, which caused him to miss the Bulls’ previous game. He suffered the injury on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Luckily for the Bulls, Essengue is not under the league’s concussion protocol and is considered day-to-day.

Bulls This Season

The Chicago Bulls didn’t have a good start to the 2026-27 season. They were blown out 135-92 in the season opener by the Toronto Raptors.

Caleb Wilson making his NBA debut created excitement, but he struggled as he committed nine turnovers. He also scored 16 points on 21 shots, going 1-for-8 from the 3-point range.

The Bulls were much better in their second game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Seven players scored in double figures, led by Norman Powell‘s 23 points as Chicago earned a 132-125 win.

On Friday, the Bulls went toe-to-toe against the Washington Wizards. Wilson had 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists, but he still struggled from beyond the arc. He went 1-for-9, with the Bulls coming up short 124-120 to the Wizards.