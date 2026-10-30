Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics Revealed (Oct. 30)

The Chicago Bulls are set to visit the TD Garden on Friday to take on the Boston Celtics as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Bulls are off to a rough start to the season at 1-4. They are coming off a 133-127 loss to the New York Knicks.

They blew a 19-point lead as the defending NBA champions completed the fourth-quarter comeback.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics

According to their official injury report, the Chicago Bulls have four injured players on their roster against the Boston Celtics.

Three players are listed as questionable, while one player has already been ruled out. Nic Claxton remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from a strained left hamstring suffered during training camp.

Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reported Bulls coach Tiago Splitter’s update on Claxton, who has started conditioning work this week and is “close to a return.”

“Tiago Splitter says they haven’t made a decision yet, but Nic Claxton will probably travel with the team just to be around since he’s getting close to a return. He’s been conditioning this past week,” Lorenzi tweeted.

Jalen Smith, Patrick Williams and Tobe Awaka are all questionable. They will be evaluated before tip-off and could be downgraded to out or upgraded to available.

Smith is dealing with a sprained finger in his left hand, suffered in the Bulls’ loss against the Knicks.

Williams is nursing a right adductor strain and has missed the first five games of the season.

Awaka has a sprained right ankle, missing the Knicks matchup on Wednesday. He has only made two appearances this season.

Bulls This Season

There was a lot of hope for the Chicago Bulls in the offseason after overhauling their front office, coaching staff and roster.

Caleb Wilson looked like a star in the Summer League and preseason, creating hype among the Bulls fanbase.

However, the Bulls are off to a bad start to the season. They were blown out by the Toronto Raptors in their first game before beating the Milwaukee Bucks in their next game.

But since their win over the Bucks, the Bulls have lost three in a row to the Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics and New York Knicks. The Wizards and Knicks games were close, but they were dominated by the Celtics, 134-99.