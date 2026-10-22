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Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? Why Bulls Star Isn’t Scoring Any Points

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DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 11: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls gestures during the third quarter in a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on October 11, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tyler McFarland/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls are hoping to take a step forward this season.

To do that, they’ll need to get another big year from Josh Giddey.

On opening night, though, that wasn’t happening at all for Giddey. In his first 20 minutes on the court, he hadn’t scored.

Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight?

Yes, Giddey is in action on Wednesday night. He’s not injured or anything.

He just isn’t putting the ball in the basket.

Through his first 21 minutes, actually, Giddey was 0-for-6 from the floor, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range.

In that span, Giddey did have seven rebounds and five assists, but he also had five turnovers.

And through 21 minutes, Giddey was a ghastly minus-40. It was about the worst possible start you could imagine to a season.

It’s also safe to expect that Giddey won’t necessarily play down the stretch. The Bulls are down big to the Toronto Raptors and will likely close up shop early to try again the next time out.

Ironically: Giddey scored the final bucket of the third quarter to give him his first two points of the season on his ninth field goal attempt.

The Bulls trailed 103-71 after three quarters. It was not a night Giddey will want to remember.

What Happened to Bulls?

Two things went wrong for Chicago in Toronto: They didn’t score, and they couldn’t stop the Raptors from scoring.

Through three quarters, the Bulls had made one-third of their shots from the floor, and they were just 4-for-28 from 3-point range.

The Raptors were making 42% of their shots, including 31% from 3-point range, while also making 31 foul shots through three quarters at better than 80% from the line.

The Bulls had already turned over the ball 18 times in that span, compared to just four turnovers for the Raptors.

So Toronto had possessions and shot the ball more efficiently. In that context, the Bulls never stood a chance.

A lot of that does fall on Giddey, because a floor general like him is supposed to make sure things run more smoothly.

But on this night, Giddey and the rest of the starting five of Norman Powell, Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith couldn’t make it happen.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Josh Giddey Playing Tonight? Why Bulls Star Isn’t Scoring Any Points

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