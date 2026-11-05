Jarrett Allen Knee Injury Compounds Mounting Frontcourt Concerns for Cavaliers

A Jarrett Allen knee injury has left the Cleveland Cavaliers facing serious frontcourt depth concerns following a 124-116 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Already entering the contest shorthanded, Cleveland’s rotation took a devastating double hit. Allen exited late in the first quarter after a knee-to-knee collision with Thunder guard Jared McCain. Hours later, second-year guard Tyrese Proctor limped off in the fourth quarter with an apparent ankle injury, leaving the Cavaliers thinned at multiple positions.

The Collision That Sidelined Cleveland’s Anchor

Allen’s injury occurred with just over a minute remaining in the opening period. While setting a screen at the top of the key, the 6-foot-9 center banged right knees with McCain and immediately fell to the floor in visible pain.

Immediate Exit: Allen signaled for a substitution before walking gingerly under his own power directly into the home locker room.

Official Status: Cleveland officially ruled Allen doubtful to return shortly before halftime, and he did not re-enter the game. He finished with just one rebound in seven minutes of action.

Postgame Update: The most encouraging word came after the final horn, as Allen told local reporters he was “alright” heading into scheduled medical evaluations on Thursday.

Given Allen’s history with right knee tendinitis, Cleveland’s medical staff will handle the situation with extreme caution before declaring his status for the upcoming homestand.

Tyrese Proctor Exits Late as Guard Depth Shrinks

The night turned even more challenging for Cleveland in the closing minutes. Proctor, who earned the spot start due to perimeter injuries, was enjoying an efficient night with 11 points before rolling his ankle in the fourth quarter.

He did not return, and reporters outside the arena observed him limping heavily after the game.

Proctor’s setback amplifies an already crowded training room. Cleveland entered Wednesday without Peyton Watson (right hamstring tightness) and Jaylon Tyson (right ankle sprain). Losing both Allen and Proctor in the same contest forces head coach Kenny Atkinson to lean heavily on Evan Mobley, Thomas Bryant, and Mario Hezonja to bridge the gap.

A Strained Roster Awaits Official Diagnosis

While Allen’s initial postgame comments offer a minor sigh of relief, his formal MRI results will determine how Cleveland navigates the next stretch of games.

Sitting at a juncture where rotational continuity is critical, the Cavaliers cannot afford a prolonged absence from their defensive anchor. Cleveland’s upcoming injury report will reveal whether this scary night in Oklahoma City was a brief bump in the road or the start of a major lineup crunch.