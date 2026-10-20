Nae’Quan Tomlin Injury Update: Cavaliers Forward to Miss Several Weeks

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently dealing with a Nae’Quan Tomlin injury. Tomlin has a lower back stress reaction and will be out for several weeks. In his second season last year, he was a solid bench piece for Cleveland and played 15.7 minutes per game. Tomlin is a big loss to start the season.

What the Nae’Quan Tomlin Injury Means for Cleveland

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Brandon Williams #10 of the Dallas Mavericks is defended by Nae’qwan Tomlin #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at American Airlines Center on March 13, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doctors will reevaluate Tomlin in 3-4 weeks, and the injury kept him out of every preseason game. This injury hurts the Cavaliers a little, as they are thin in their frontcourt bench unit. Tomlin was a reliable option for the Cavs off the bench last year. He was able to give Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley some rest.

His numbers didn’t stand out or look very impressive. He played good defense, and his offense was improving. He’s tall and long and is able to guard multiple positions. In just his second season last year, he played valuable minutes off the bench for a team that had championship hopes.

Tomlins Role with Cleveland

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – JANUARY 28: Nae’qwan Tomlin #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Arena on January 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 129-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Last season Tomlin averaged 5.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and shot 61.8% in 15.7 minutes per game. He only attempted 4.9 shots per game. Tomlin didn’t need to do too much offensively, as he focused on playing defense and rebounding. He also set hard screens and played very hard throughout the game.

Tomlin’s role this year with the team will potentially grow. Building off of his second season, the Cavaliers were most likely looking for more responsibility from him. He could have been looking at more playing time before the injury. Even though he shot just 23.5% from three-point range, he showed at times that he can become a decent shooter.

Next Man Up

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Rashaun Agee #19 of the Cleveland Cavaliers poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Arena on September 28, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Players like Rashaun Agee or Riley Minix could find themselves getting opportunities. Agee is a big physical forward that could potentially get in the game and provide them with what they’re missing from Tomlin. He’s an experienced rookie, already being 25 years old. In his final college season, he shot just 26.4% from three, but he can improve that percentage.

Minix is a guy who has been trying to get playing time for four years. He’s been on multiple teams with close to no playing time. With Tomlin being out, he is hoping that his time will come to get in a game and show what he can do. In college, he was a good three-point shooter at 34.9% and averaged 20.9 points. He is looking for a chance to provide Cleveland with the shooting they need.

What’s Next for Tomlin

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 12: Nae’qwan Tomlin #35 of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena on April 12, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 130-117. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Now, Tomlin must wait three to four weeks for the doctors to reevaluate him. That evaluation won’t necessarily mean doctors will clear him to play. It means they will take a look at him and determine how much longer he has to sit out or if he is good to return. Once they look at him, Cavalier fans will know when they can get their valuable player back.