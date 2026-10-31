Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Makes Cooper Flagg Claim After Rockets Win

The Dallas Mavericks have received a ringing endorsement of Cooper Flagg‘s abilities from veteran star Kyrie Irving following an impressive performance against the Houston Rockets.

Irving believes the 19-year-old is among the most clutch players he has witnessed during his NBA career, offering the utmost praise for his young teammate’s late-game production.

The eight-time All-Star put forth his viewpoint after Dallas’ 116-111 victory over Houston on Friday, Oct. 30, when Irving and Flagg combined for 68 points.

The Mavericks handed the previously undefeated Rockets their first loss of the season, improving to 4-2 in the process.

And Irving’s comments suggested Flagg is rapidly earning the trust of his veteran teammate when the game is on the line.

Kyrie Irving Makes Bold Statement About Cooper Flagg

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s victory, Irving described his excitement about playing alongside Flagg and witnessing the former No. 1 overall pick take control of important possessions.

The veteran guard was particularly impressed by Flagg’s confidence in high-pressure situations, comparing his late-game abilities favorably to the players he has encountered throughout his career.

Irving called Flagg “as clutch as anyone I’ve seen,” according to the postgame transcript published by Mavs Moneyball on Saturday, Oct. 31.

The assessment carries weight coming from Irving, who has built a reputation as one of the NBA’s most dangerous late-game scorers.

Flagg backed up that praise with a spectacular showing against Houston, finishing with 33 points, nine rebounds and six assists on 13-of-19 shooting.

He also delivered several crucial baskets in the closing minutes, including a three-point play that helped Dallas maintain its advantage.

Irving was similarly effective, contributing a season-high 35 points and nine assists while shooting 12-of-19 from the field.

According to the NBA’s official game recap, Irving scored 26 points in the second half as the Mavericks overcame Houston’s resistance.

The two stars accounted for 27 of Dallas’ 40 fourth-quarter points, demonstrating their ability to share offensive responsibilities when the outcome remained uncertain.

Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Draws Praise From Dusty May

Irving wasn’t the only prominent figure impressed by Flagg’s performance.

Mavericks head coach Dusty May also praised the young forward’s decision-making alongside Irving, explaining how their complementary abilities have provided Dallas with important offensive flexibility.

May described having two reliable late-game options as “What a luxury for us,” according to the same Mavs Moneyball transcript.

He specifically emphasized the trust both players displayed in their teammates when Houston applied additional defensive pressure.

That willingness to involve the supporting cast helped Dallas navigate difficult possessions against a Rockets team that entered the contest with five consecutive victories.

The Mavericks also benefited from center Daniel Gafford, who finished with 18 points and delivered important defensive plays and free throws down the stretch.

The result marked Dallas’ third consecutive victory and its second straight win against a previously unbeaten opponent, following Wednesday’s triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For Flagg, the latest performance offered another demonstration of his development following an impressive rookie campaign.

Irving acknowledged that their partnership remains a work in progress, but his comments reflected growing confidence in what the pair can accomplish together.

With Dallas continuing to establish its identity early in the 2026-27 season, Flagg’s ability to produce in clutch situations could prove especially valuable.