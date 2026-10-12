Kyrie Irving Reveals Surprising Future NBA Retirement Plans

Popular Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is returning after a full season off with injury recovery. Hope for a return to form as an All-Star will see Irving likely having a strong role on the Mavericks with rising NBA superstar Cooper Flagg. However, Irving’s age and health concerns have put some questions regarding how much longer he’ll be an NBA player.

Kyrie revealed that fans may get surprising news of his retirement one day when it happens:

“I don’t really think about it in terms of just how much longer I’m going to keep playing,” Irving said. “I’m always going to be around the basketball community, whether I’m in the NBA or not. I feel like my purpose is a lot bigger than just that. When that day comes, you guys don’t know. I’ll definitely probably tweet it out, go on livestream, or come over here and explain what I’m doing for the next part of my life,” Kyrie also added.

Most NBA legends, like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, announced retirement ahead of time to give fans a chance to say farewell. Russell Westbrook just showed the other scenario when he retired in the offseason after leaving the Sacramento Kings. Irving seems to prefer the latter route of just going public after a season and giving fans the news then.

Why Fans Would Hate Kyrie Irving’s Plan

The NBA is in a unique spot where the top legends are aging gracefully more than ever before. LeBron James is doing unheard of things by remaining an All-Star caliber player in his 40s with hopes of winning one more NBA Championship.

Other faces of the era, like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, show minimal signs of slowing down skill wise. Both and others in that age range do have to deal with greater health concerns, but that’s always part of the game.

Irving is closer to the next tier led by James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. All these names are still playing high level basketball deeper into their careers. Kyrie and any others to retire without an announcement ahead of time will have their fans heartbroken over their careers just ending one day.

Kyrie Irving Has Massive Season Coming Up

The talk of retirement is still premature since Irving has looked good in the preseason. Other players coming back from brutal injuries in today’s game show the benefits of modern science. Kyrie will try to help Flagg in the Mavericks post-Luka Doncic era.

The trade was done almost two years ago, but Dallas fans still can’t get over losing a beloved franchise great. Mavericks’ management is still judged harshly for trading Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Dallas giving up on Davis and Klay Thompson as respected veterans from last season’s roster sees far less expectations this season. Irving needs an All-Star caliber season for the Mavericks to have any shot at the postseason. Rumors also exist about Dallas potentially trading Kyrie since they have a younger timeline, and he holds more value.