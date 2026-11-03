Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Quickly Issues Apology to Teammates Following 3-for-19 Game

The Dallas Mavericks had a difficult night against the Sacramento Kings, and Cooper Flagg felt responsible enough to apologize. After shooting 3-for-19 in Monday’s 115-100 loss, the young forward expressed his frustration to Daniel Gafford. His veteran teammate made clear that Flagg should not carry the result alone.

According to Noah Weber, Gafford revealed the conversation while discussing Flagg’s reaction afterward. The exchange offered a glimpse into how Dallas is handling a disappointing performance from an important player. Accountability was present, but so was support.

Daniel Gafford Reveals Cooper Flagg’s Apology

“One of the main things he said to me was, ‘I’m sorry for how I played tonight,’” Gafford said. “It’s not on him. It’s a team game.”

That response matters because Flagg’s shooting struggles were obvious without needing to become the explanation for everything Dallas did wrong. The Mavericks collectively struggled to generate enough offense against Sacramento. One player’s missed shots were part of that picture, rather than the entire story.

Flagg finished with 17 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. He missed all four of his 3-point attempts but made all 11 free throws. Those numbers illustrate both the difficult shooting night and the ways he continued contributing despite it. He did also add six turnovers.

There is a useful distinction between acknowledging an individual performance and accepting responsibility for an entire loss. Flagg’s apology showed that he understood his night had fallen below his expectations. Gafford’s answer reminded him that teammates share responsibility for the outcome.

Mavericks Veteran Keeps Focus on the Response

“I never really paid attention to the reaction because I know he’s going to bounce back,” Gafford said.

For Mavericks fans, that confidence is worth noticing. A veteran can recognize that a teammate struggled while still expecting him to respond well. Gafford did not need to pretend Flagg played effectively to communicate that belief.

Dallas also had broader problems to address. The Mavericks shot 7-for-33 from beyond the arc, and the defeat ended a three-game winning streak. Kyrie Irving missed the contest because of left knee injury management, leaving Dallas without another important offensive creator.

None of that erases Flagg’s responsibility to improve. It does, however, provide context for why Gafford rejected placing the loss entirely on him. Better shooting, cleaner possessions and more dependable execution require contributions throughout the lineup.

The most encouraging part of this exchange is how the two perspectives fit together. Flagg wanted to own his performance, while Gafford wanted him to understand the limits of that responsibility. Both approaches can help Dallas move forward.

An apology cannot change the result. What follows can shape the next performance. Gafford’s message was that Flagg will have teammates alongside him.