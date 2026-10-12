Nuggets Make Roster Space, Waive Veteran Guard

NBA franchises will have to make roster cuts in the coming days to narrow their rosters to 15 players ahead of the regular season. The Denver Nuggets began to do so on Monday.

Denver waived veteran guard Lonnie Walker, Michael Scotto HoopsHype reports.

The Nuggets signed Walker, 27, to a one-year, $3.3 million deal in September, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported. After two preseason appearances, Walker’s time in Denver has ended. Denver’s roster is now at 20 players.