Pistons Get Troubling News on $155 Million Star After Jalen Duren Injury

The Detroit Pistons have won their first two games, but keeping that momentum going could become considerably harder.

Just hours after announcing that All-Star center Jalen Duren will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Detroit is facing uncertainty surrounding another cornerstone of its young roster.

Ausar Thompson is questionable for Sunday’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a right ankle sprain, according to the NBA’s official injury report.

The injury comes at an unfortunate time for the Pistons, who opened the season with victories over Boston and Miami.

Duren has already been ruled out against Philadelphia. Now, coach J.B. Bickerstaff could be without two starters in an early showdown between unbeaten Eastern Conference teams.

Ausar Thompson Questionable After Injury Against Heat

Thompson injured his right ankle during Friday’s 128-111 victory over the Miami Heat.

The 23-year-old forward was defending a transition play midway through the third quarter when he accidentally stepped on Andrew Wiggins‘ foot and rolled his ankle.

He remained on the floor briefly before walking to the locker room under his own power.

Thompson did not return.

He finished with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes.

His questionable designation provides some encouragement, although Detroit has yet to confirm whether he will play Sunday.

The Pistons can ill afford to lose Thompson for an extended stretch.

He earned All-Defensive first-team honors last season, establishing himself as one of the league’s most disruptive perimeter defenders.

His ability to guard multiple positions has become central to Detroit’s defensive identity.

Thompson also signed a five-year, $155 million contract extension in September, reinforcing his importance to the franchise’s future.

Jalen Duren Injury Adds to Detroit’s Concerns

Detroit’s injury situation became more troubling Sunday when the team issued a medical update on Duren.

The 22-year-old center suffered a right hamstring strain during the first half against Miami.

According to the Pistons’ announcement, Duren will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

He exited Friday’s victory with four points, six rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes.

The setback comes just weeks after he signed a five-year, $200 million contract following lengthy negotiations.

Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last season, earning his first All-Star selection.

Detroit now faces the challenge of replacing his interior production while potentially playing without its best perimeter defender.

Pistons’ Depth Faces Early Test Against 76ers

Fortunately for Detroit, Friday’s victory demonstrated the value of its depth.

Paul Reed stepped up after Duren’s departure, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The former Sixers center could move into the starting lineup against his old team.

Meanwhile, Ron Holland II could see an expanded role if Thompson cannot play.

Holland replaced Thompson after Friday’s injury and finished with eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

John Collins also delivered 23 points and seven rebounds against Miami, while Duncan Robinson added 17 points.

Philadelphia enters Sunday’s matchup at 3-0 after defeating Milwaukee on Saturday.

Joel Embiid recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in that victory but is expected to rest on the second night of the back-to-back.

The Pistons swept all four meetings with Philadelphia last season. However, maintaining that dominance could prove more difficult without Duren and potentially Thompson.

Detroit’s unbeaten start has showcased its depth and versatility.

Now, the Pistons may need both qualities more than ever.