Detroit Pistons Announce Injury Report for Season Opener vs. Boston Celtics

The NBA is officially back on Tuesday with the opening night of the 2026-27 season.

It features three games, including the Detroit Pistons hosting the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons are coming off their best season in 20 years, while the Celtics usher in a new era without Jaylen Brown.

These two teams will look to gain early momentum to start the season in a very tricky and stacked Eastern Conference.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report for Opening Night

According to the Detroit Pistons’ official injury report, the team has a healthy roster to start the season. No players are listed as injured, but four players are still on the report for different reasons.

Taurean Prince and Elijah Harkless are listed as questionable, while Isaac Jones and Ugonna Onyenso have already been ruled out against the Boston Celtics.

Prince is dealing with personal reasons, though he could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out before tip-off.

Harkless is questionable since his status depends on Prince’s availability. He is signed to a two-way deal, but he could get activated if the veteran forward misses opening night.

Jones and Onyenso are out due to their status as two-way players. They are only limited to 50 appearances this season and are not active for tonight’s game.

Pistons in the Preseason

The Detroit Pistons played four preseason games. They had a 3-1 record, with wins over the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and Toronto Raptors. Their only loss was to the Washington Wizards.

Cade Cunningham didn’t show much in the preseason, but Jalen Duren balled out in his two games following a tumultuous summer. Duren’s contract situation dragged out until he signed a $200 million extension at the last minute.

The All-Star big man assured Pistons fans that the issues between him and the franchise are over. They are focused and ready to start the season against the Boston Celtics.

Pistons vs. Celtics Preview

The Detroit Pistons are facing a revamped Boston Celtics roster from last season. Jayson Tatum is fully healthy, while Jaylen Brown is no longer on the roster and has been replaced by Paul George.

The Pistons met the Celtics four times last season, winning three of them. They didn’t face each other in the playoffs since the Celtics suffered a first-round upset against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tonight’s matchup is also the 402nd meeting between the two historic franchises in NBA history. The Celtics are ahead 257-144 and have dominated the matchup since the late 2000s.