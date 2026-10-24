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Jalen Duren Injury: What Happened to Detroit Pistons Center vs. Miami Heat?

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Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 20: Jalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons plays against the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena on October 20, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

On Friday, the Detroit Pistons visited the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center for their second game of the season.

The Pistons had a really good first quarter before their momentum was halted by an injury to Jalen Duren.

Duren grabbed his right leg late in the second quarter after driving to the basket. He immediately exited the game and headed straight to the locker room.

Marc Ryan of 97.1 The Ticket expressed concern on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Jalen Duren just grabbed his right hamstring, and limping, went right to the locker room. Hoping it’s not what it appeared to be,” Ryan tweeted.

The Pistons were ahead 65-53 at halftime.

Pistons Announce Jalen Duren Update

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
GettyJalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons and teammates look on from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Seven of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons announced that Jalen Duren is questionable to return against the Miami Heat.

The good news for the Pistons is that it seems like a thigh injury and not a hamstring issue.

“Jalen Duren (Right Thigh) is questionable to return,” the Pistons announced.

Duren had four points, six rebounds and three assists before the injury.

Paul Reed started at center for the second half.

What Duren’s Injury Means for the Pistons?

Jalen Duren
GettyJalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons reacts after he dunks in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on November 17, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit Pistons will lose an important part of their roster if Jalen Duren misses time because of his thigh injury.

Duren was an All-Star last season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He had a rough postseason, which led to some problems in his negotiation with the Pistons about an extension last summer.

But ultimately, Duren signed a five-year, $200 million extension. He has also seemingly repaired his relationship with the franchise.

Jalen Duren
GettyJalen Duren #0 of the Detroit Pistons waits during the fourth quarter of Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Pistons 116-109. 

If Duren indeed misses time, the Pistons will have to rely on Paul Reed at center. Reed has done a wonderful job whenever given the minutes. He played better than Duren in the playoffs, so the Pistons are in good hands.

John Collins could also play as a small-ball center, while Ugonna Onyenso possibly earning more minutes as the third-string center. Even Javonte Green, who had a great first game, could be up for a bigger role.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Jalen Duren Injury: What Happened to Detroit Pistons Center vs. Miami Heat?

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