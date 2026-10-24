Jalen Duren Injury: What Happened to Detroit Pistons Center vs. Miami Heat?

On Friday, the Detroit Pistons visited the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center for their second game of the season.

The Pistons had a really good first quarter before their momentum was halted by an injury to Jalen Duren.

Duren grabbed his right leg late in the second quarter after driving to the basket. He immediately exited the game and headed straight to the locker room.

Marc Ryan of 97.1 The Ticket expressed concern on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Jalen Duren just grabbed his right hamstring, and limping, went right to the locker room. Hoping it’s not what it appeared to be,” Ryan tweeted.

The Pistons were ahead 65-53 at halftime.

Pistons Announce Jalen Duren Update

The Detroit Pistons announced that Jalen Duren is questionable to return against the Miami Heat.

The good news for the Pistons is that it seems like a thigh injury and not a hamstring issue.

“Jalen Duren (Right Thigh) is questionable to return,” the Pistons announced.

Duren had four points, six rebounds and three assists before the injury.

Paul Reed started at center for the second half.

What Duren’s Injury Means for the Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons will lose an important part of their roster if Jalen Duren misses time because of his thigh injury.

Duren was an All-Star last season, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He had a rough postseason, which led to some problems in his negotiation with the Pistons about an extension last summer.

But ultimately, Duren signed a five-year, $200 million extension. He has also seemingly repaired his relationship with the franchise.

If Duren indeed misses time, the Pistons will have to rely on Paul Reed at center. Reed has done a wonderful job whenever given the minutes. He played better than Duren in the playoffs, so the Pistons are in good hands.

John Collins could also play as a small-ball center, while Ugonna Onyenso possibly earning more minutes as the third-string center. Even Javonte Green, who had a great first game, could be up for a bigger role.