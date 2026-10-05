Pistons Coach Provides Jalen Duren’s Preseason Status Following Extension

The uncertainty around Jalen Duren’s future with the Detroit Pistons has ended. After a long offseason that left the All-NBA center in restricted free agency, he will stay in Detroit long term.

Duren, 22, agreed to a five-year, $200 million contract to remain in Detroit. The Pistons have been home to Duren since getting drafted No. 13 overall in 2022, and this will remain through the 2030-31 season.

Detroit will begin the 2026-27 preseason, hosting the Phoenix Suns in their preseason opener on Monday. However, Jalen Duren will not be available for the team, says head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The rest of the Pistons roster will be available for the matchup.

J.B. Bickerstaff Addresses Jalen Duren’s Status

Ahead of the Pistons’ preseason opener against the Phoenix Suns, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff spoke to the media. One major topic was Jalen Duren’s status following the extension.

“We are going to take our time,” Bickerstaff said. “We put a plan in place that is going to kind of ramp him up, so when Oct. 20th, our first game, he’s ready to go full speed. We are going to take our time, be patient with him obviously.

He came in and is in great shape. We just want to continue to build on that.”

During contract negotiations, Jalen Duren did not participate in the Detroit Pistons training camp. He skipped media day and the opening practices before officially signing his new contract on Oct. 1.

In 2025-26, Duren emerged as one of the best centers in the league, averaging 19.5 poings, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He earned his first All-Star nod and was named All-NBA Third Team.

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Pistons Still Need to Build Relationship Back With Jalen Duren

Although Jalen Duren accepted the $200 million, long-term deal over the qualifying offer that would make him an unrestricted free agent next summer, dysfunction remains in his relationship with the Pistons.

“If Detroit is going to evolve into a legitimate title contender, building off of the 60-win season that ended in such disappointing fashion for Duren and the Pistons in the playoffs, this relationship will still need mending,” wrote The Athletic’s Sam Amick following the extension.

Amick also acknowledged that “there have been internal concerns about whether Duren would be disciplined enough in the gym to truly earn this kind of payday.”

Both sides agreed on a deal, but there is a giant elephant in the room until proven otherwise. Who knows when that might be.

If Duren’s time in Detroit does not pay off, something similar to the Jonathan Kuminga-Golden State Warriors situation may be in line to play out.