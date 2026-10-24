Pistons Could Have a Bigger Problem if Ausar Thompson Is Out

The Detroit Pistons opened the season with two wins, but their latest victory came at a cost. Ausar Thompson left Friday’s 128-111 win over the Miami Heat with a right ankle injury, and the team has yet to provide a definitive update on his status for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the latest on the Detroit Pistons, the concern goes beyond whether Thompson misses a game or two. The 23-year-old has become one of Detroit’s most important defensive players, and what happened before his exit against Miami offered a reminder of just how much he brings to the team.

Ausar Thompson Injury Update: Pistons Await More Information

Thompson injured his right ankle midway through the third quarter against Miami. With 6:37 remaining in the period, he appeared to roll the ankle after stepping on Heat forward Andrew Wiggins’ heel. He stayed down briefly, got back to his feet and limped toward the locker room. He did not return.

Thompson finished with four points, four assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 19 minutes. After the game, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said he had no update on the injuries to Thompson and starting center Jalen Duren, who had exited earlier with a right thigh injury. Thompson was considered questionable for Sunday’s matchup with Philadelphia, but no confirmed diagnosis or recovery timeline was available in the latest reports.

Thompson Showed Why Detroit Needs His Defense

The timing of Thompson’s injury was particularly unfortunate because he had just demonstrated his value on the defensive end. After Duren left the game, Thompson took on more responsibility against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds. Thompson disrupted the Milwaukee star’s possession, came away with a steal and helped set up an alley-oop for Cade Cunningham.

One sequence does not tell the whole story of a game, but it captures what makes Thompson valuable. He can defend different positions, use his athleticism to disrupt ballhandlers and create transition opportunities without needing to score heavily. The NBA’s profile of Thompson highlighted his defensive credentials after he earned All-Defensive First Team honors last season.

Thompson averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 2025-26, while leading the league with 2.0 steals per game. His impact often goes beyond the box score, and Detroit would have a difficult time replacing that combination of defensive pressure and playmaking if he cannot play.

Pistons Will Need More From Their Supporting Cast

Detroit’s depth helped it finish the job against Miami. John Collins scored 23 points, while Paul Reed delivered 19 points and 11 rebounds after Duren left the game. Duncan Robinson added 17 points, including five three-pointers. The Pistons showed they could absorb a difficult stretch and still secure a comfortable win.

But replacing Thompson is a different challenge. If he is unavailable against Philadelphia, Bickerstaff could turn to Ronald Holland, Kevin Huerter or Isaiah Joe for additional minutes. Those players offer different strengths, but none provides the same defensive profile as Thompson.

The upcoming matchup makes his status worth watching. Philadelphia has opened the season 2-0, and Detroit will need its perimeter defenders to help contain the 76ers’ offense. Thompson’s availability could influence how Bickerstaff organizes those defensive assignments, particularly if Duren is also unable to play.

The Pistons have reason to be pleased with their 2-0 start, but the next injury report matters. Thompson’s absence would not automatically derail their season, yet it could remove one of their most disruptive defenders just as the schedule begins to test them.