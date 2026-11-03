Why Are There No NBA Games Today? Election Day Schedule Explained

There are no NBA games today, Tuesday, Nov. 3, because the league left Election Day off its schedule to encourage voting and civic participation during the 2026 U.S. midterm elections.

The break lasts one day. NBA games resume Wednesday, Nov. 4, with 14 matchups, including an ESPN doubleheader.

Tuesday’s empty scoreboard follows a full Monday schedule featuring all 30 teams. The sudden change was planned before the season began.

Why Are There No NBA Games Today on Election Day?

The NBA announced the Election Day break when it released its 2026-27 regular-season schedule in August.

The league said its goal was to encourage the basketball community to make voting plans and participate in the civic process. That means no NBA games tonight, whether fans usually watch through a national network, a local broadcast or NBA League Pass.

The initiative dates to the 2022 midterm elections. According to the NBA’s 2022-23 Social Impact Report, that year marked the first time the league deliberately held Election Day free of games.

All 30 teams instead played the night before as part of Civic Engagement Night. The effort extended beyond the schedule: players and teams promoted voter participation through arena messaging, community events and public service announcements. Fourteen teams committed facilities for voting-related activities.

However, the NBA has not taken every Election Day off since then. NBC Sports reported that the league also paused in 2023 and 2024, but scheduled games on Election Day in 2025. This season brings the break back.

When Do NBA Games Return After the Midterm Elections?

The NBA returns Wednesday, Nov. 4. The one-day pause gives way to a 14-game schedule.

For viewers looking for nationally televised games, ESPN’s announced schedule lists Philadelphia at Detroit at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Dallas at San Antonio at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Both games are also listed for the ESPN App. Viewers following another team can check the NBA’s Wednesday schedule for individual game listings and viewing options.

Tuesday has no tipoffs. Wednesday brings nearly the entire league back onto the court.