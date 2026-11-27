The Los Angeles Lakers will welcome star guard Austin Reaves back to the lineup ahead of a Western Conference showdown with the San Antonio Spurs.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN broke the news, via the team, on social media Friday, November 27.

“Austin Reaves is available tonight vs. San Antonio, per the Lakers,” McMenamin wrote.

Austin Reaves’ Return Should Prove Considerable Help to Luka Doncic on Offensive End

Reaves last played against the Milwaukee Bucks on November 11, suffering a bruised heel during that contest. He has missed the last five contests with that injury, though Los Angeles has weathered his absence expertly by going 4-1 over that stretch.

However, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has struggled with his offensive efficiency in Reaves’ absence, particularly from the 3-point line, as he has shouldered more of the scoring burden and gotten even more attention from opposing defenses than usual.

Reaves is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game this season on 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.9 percent from behind the arc. He has also added 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest in an All-Star worthy campaign across 12 games played.

Winner of Lakers-Spurs Game on Friday Night Will Take Sole Possession of First Place in Western Conference

Los Angeles is currently the No. 1 team in the Western Conference with a record of 15-3, while the Spurs are in second place at 15-4 just a half-game back in the standings.

Reaves’ return also comes at a key point in the Lakers’ schedule, as the team is kicking off a four-game road swing in San Antonio on Friday that is also part of a run of eight contests that includes seven outings away from home.

L.A. will also play the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans over the next four games. Then, after a trip home for a game against New Orleans, the Lakers head back on the road for back-to-back road contests against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a game against the Nuggets in Denver.

The Lakers then have a five-game stretch at home, including a matchup with LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day.