Controversial forward Draymond Green got involved in an ugly social media war of words with former NBA player Eddie Johnson. The former 1980s and 1990s role player fired back at Green on Twitter/X today as the two went back and forth. One specific message went viral with fans backing up Johnson against Green trying to discredit him.

The following message received 40,000 likes compared to Draymond’s response getting just 1,000 likes:

“My life is good, Draymond. Thanks for checking. I named Aguirre, Chambers, Marion and KJ for a reason. Your defense and impact on winning are part of your case. So here’s the individual basketball question. How do you weigh that against the individual résumés of those four guys who could actually carry a team if the star player they played with is injured? Check my resume, even I did that many times. I got more players for you if you want? Just doing my job bro as an analyst. Isn’t that your main job now and basketball is only when Curry plays?”

Johnson was not allowing Green to disrespect his career and flat out questioned if Draymond plays basketball when Stephen Curry is out. Golden State has seen little to no offensive help from Green. Johnson was not holding back and called out Draymond for being a part-time basketball player turned podcaster.

What Started Draymond Green Vs Eddie Johnson Beef?

The issues between these two basketball minds started due to Johnson’s Sirius XM job hosting an NBA radio show. Johnson questioned whether Green deserved a Hall of Fame nod for his success with the Golden State Warriors.

Draymond is almost guaranteed to get inducted, but Johnson used that to question why other players have been snubbed. Great players like Shawn Marion, Tom Chambers, and Kevin Johnson were named as HOF snubs better than Green by Johnson.

Naturally, Draymond didn’t take kindly to that and started questioning Johnson’s career. The two escalated the argument with a lot of trash talk going both ways today. Green ultimately looked worse with his season off to a horrendous start without Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the Warriors.

Eddie Johnson Defended His Career Against Draymond

Another noteworthy exchange came when Green questioned Johnson’s proudest accomplishments. Winning the Sixth Man of the Year Award with the Phoenix Suns and making it to multiple conference finals was laughed out by Draymond mocking his overall career.

Johnson fired back with the vicious haymaker:

“You’re right. Scoring is one way to impact winning. I hit game-winners, was a key piece on four conference finals teams, and averaged about 22 points in 28 minutes the year I won Sixth Man of the Year. I scored over 20,000 points including the playoffs, retired as the 22nd-highest scorer in NBA history, and played in 94% of my teams’ games over 17 NBA seasons. I was a go-to player on every team I played for. My teammates counted on me to lead, show up, and deliver with the game on the line. You said “role” like it was an insult. Of all people, I figured you’d know better.”

Johnson made it clear he didn’t find his role insulting and went back at Green with more fans supporting his side. Draymond appeared motivated by the drama to score 9 points in just the first quarter against the Boston Celtics for his season high in points just hours after the social media exchange.