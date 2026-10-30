Ben Simmons Calls Out Warriors After They Passed on Him

Ben Simmons had a message for the Golden State Warriors when they faced the Sacramento Kings in the preseason. The Kings guard told head coach Steve Kerr and Steph Curry what he thought of Golden State not signing him, he told Marc Spears of Andscape.

Simmons Talks to Kerr in the First Quarter

Simmons said the exchange happened in the first quarter of the Oct. 10 preseason game. “I said something to Steve,” Simmons said. “I said, ‘Y’all didn’t want me?’ And he said, ‘I didn’t know if you were healthy.’”

Simmons took the answer in stride. “And I was like, ‘OK. That’s why you have people that do their job and go fly out and see.’ But it is what it is. That’s just me being competitive. It wasn’t personal.”

Golden State Warriors Were Interested but Didn’t Make a Move

Spears reported, citing a source, that the Warriors were interested in Simmons before he signed with Sacramento. They apparently did not send a representative to his August workout in Miami.

The Kings did. They were the only team that attended, and they signed him to a one-year, $3.5 million deal in September. Simmons last played for the Los Angeles Clippers at the end of the 2024-25 season and went unsigned in 2025-26 because of lingering back injuries.

Simmons Also Had a Message for Curry

The two spoke the same day. Simmons said he kept it short with Curry. “I probably just told Steph, ‘I told you. I’m ready.’”

Torn Achilles Ends His Season

The move looked like a success at first. Simmons impressed in two preseason games and appeared set to fill a starting role. Then, on Oct. 18, he tore his right Achilles in a practice drill, ending his season.

The 30-year-old is now rehabbing in Sacramento and has his sights set on a return. “My mentality is that I’ll be back,” Simmons told Spears. “I’ll do everything in my power to get back, get healthy and be better than I was before.”

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State has won two straight since an 0-3 start, and the schedule does not let up. The Los Angeles Lakers come next on Friday in a rematch of the season opener, a 127-105 Warriors loss.

That game was also Yaxel Lendeborg’s NBA debut, and he went back and forth with Luka Doncic throughout. The Warriors will try to make it three wins in a row.