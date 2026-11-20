Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins recently urged the Golden State Warriors to explore a Zion Williamson trade, arguing that the former No. 1 overall pick could thrive next to Stephen Curry.

The Warriors might actually have a shot at landing Williamson if they heed Perkins’ advice. According to The Athletic’s William Guillory, the New Orleans Pelicans are preparing to move on from Williamson, opening the door for Golden State — and other suitors — to take a gamble on the offensively gifted Duke product.

“There’s no question the Pelicans look like a team that’s fighting a losing battle,” Guillory wrote when asked whether New Orleans is being forced to choose between holding onto Williamson and other veterans, or handing the keys of the franchise to Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears.

Zion Williamson Trade Incoming?

“They see how things are finally coming together with Williamson on and off the court and are trying to make it work with him by keeping guys like Murphy and Jones around so the team can be competitive,” Guillory added.

“But this team just hasn’t shown that it’s capable of competing with the other playoff-caliber teams in the Western Conference.

“Every game they keep trying to keep the Zion era alive is another day they’re delaying the inevitable transition into the Fears-Queen era,” added the Pelicans reporter.

Should Warriors Trade for Zion?

On paper, trading for Williamson is a high-risk, high-reward gamble. Although the athletic forward is under contract through the 2027–28 season, his $44.8M salary for that final year is non-guaranteed if waived before July 15, 2027. That contract structure allows Golden State to keep its ambitious 2027 plans intact, when the franchise is projected to have ample cap space. Ultimately, the move would act as a one-year rental — with the upside of becoming a long-term cornerstone if Williamson thrives.

Golden State could certainly use Williamson’s skillset, as his relentless rim pressure opens up the floor for shooters. The Warriors rank just 23rd in drives per game this season and have struggled to collapse defenses — especially since Stephen Curry went down with an injury.

Perkins feels Williamson — who has played 15 of the Pelicans’ 16 games this season — is in the best shape of his career and could be an asset to Golden State.

“If they could pull off getting Zion to Golden State, I think it’d be somewhat of an upgrade to something,” Perkins said recently.

“Let’s not act like he’s not in shape. The Zion we’ve been seeing, you still look up. He’s averaging 19 to 22 points, so it’s something.”