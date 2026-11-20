The Golden State Warriors are struggling badly without Stephen Curry and hoping for updates on his return. A hot start saw the Warriors as one of the best NBA stories behind Curry averaging about 30 points per game. However, the team has lost every game since Curry suffered his right oblique abdominal tear forced him out of the lineup. NBA insider Brett Siegel revealed some noteworthy updates on Curry.

The Aesthetic NBA revealed notes from Siegel’s most recent updates:

The Warriors are expected to provide an update on Stephen Curry’s recovery from his right oblique tear on or shortly after thanksgiving, per Brett Siegel. Stephen Curry is “very likely” to return before Christmas day. “What we do know is that it’s very likely Curry will return sometime before the team’s Christmas day game against the Denver Nuggets,” Siegel revealed.

Golden State will get Curry back by the latter third of December at worst. However, the next update after Thanksgiving could provide a clearer timetable. Warriors’ fans would most be ecstatic about Curry returning in the first half of the month. Wait for both Curry and Jimmy Butler to return from injury as the top two players place more pressure on the flawed roster to win games until then.

Warriors Season Rides On Stephen Curry’s Health

The first few weeks of the season showed that Golden State were better than most pundits expected, but that comes from Curry leading the offense. Steve Kerr loved the duo of Curry and top rookie Yaxel Lendeborg being the premiere two offensive stars with limited role players around them.

Losing Curry basically removes the entire foundation of the offense and puts more pressure on Lendeborg as a rookie. Brandin Podziemski is the only Warriors player outside of Yaxel or Curry to average over 11 points per game this season.

Curry missing a lot more time is going to see the losses piling up in the loaded Western Conference. The path sees Golden State in the play-in race with teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns if they don’t get Curry back soon. A healthy Warriors team at least has a chance to make the top six guaranteed seeds.

Why Christmas Day Remains Realistic Goal

Curry’s injury was not expected to last longer than a month if things progressed positively. Christmas is usually the ideal target since it’s considered the top NBA regular season day of the season. Golden State already has hopes of Butler and/or Moses Moody returning by that date.

Getting Curry back would be even bigger news as someone who looked like an MVP candidate before his injury. The Warriors losing Kristaps Porzingis is the one injury/illness that doesn’t have a return timeline in mind.

Otherwise, Golden State will hope to see Curry, Butler, and Moody back in the next month or two. Warriors’ fans must hope that Kerr, Lendeborg, and Podziemski can lead the weaker roster to enough victories until then. Curry’s return coming before Christmas is good news to know he should be back within a month.