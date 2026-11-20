The Golden State Warriors had just concluded a very rough five-game road trip on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Warriors lost Steph Curry in the first game of the trip and proceeded to lose all five games by an average margin of 23.2 points. They also failed to score at least 100 points in the last four games without Curry.

Following their 126-98 loss in Memphis, the Warriors fell to 10th in the Western Conference standings at 8-8.

7-Time All-Star Gives Warriors Grim Reality Check

On a recent episode of “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson and Joe Johnson, the trio discussed the hardships the Golden State Warriors are facing without Steph Curry.

Johnson didn’t mince his words and gave the Warriors a grim reality check regarding their chances of competing in a loaded Western Conference.

“The injuries bogged them down,” Johnson said. “You look at Jimmy Butler, you look at Moses Moody, you look at Steph Curry, you’ve just got too many guys who are out for a long, extended period of time, and you don’t know when they’re coming back. It’s too many key guys, especially to compete in the West, man. They have no chance, bro. They have no chance.”

Johnson was a seven-time All-Star who primarily played for the Atlanta Hawks. He’s often regarded as one of the most underrated players of his generation. He’s also a member of the 20,000-point club and has the second-most game-winning buzzer-beaters in NBA history with eight.

As for the Warriors, Butler and Moody are set to return at some point this season, possibly in January or February.

Curry, on the other hand, is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Thanksgiving. He is expected to be out for a longer period, though his return timeline remains unclear.

The Warriors are 1-5 this season without the two-time MVP.

What’s Next for the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors are back to the confines of the Chase Center for four of their next five games.

However, their first game back at home on Sunday is not going to be easy against the Boston Celtics. They then host the Sacramento Kings three days later as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors’ lone road game in their next five matchups is on November 27 against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will be their final NBA Cup group stage game.

Their last two home games before another five-game road trip are against the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz.