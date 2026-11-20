A Western Conference general manager thought highly enough of Yaxel Lendeborg to consider trading into the top 10 of the NBA Draft. Yet one concern helped keep the Michigan forward on the board long enough for the Golden State Warriors to take him.

The unidentified executive ranked Lendeborg fifth among draft prospects but hesitated partly because of concerns about his personality, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst.

Five months later, Lendeborg is making that decision look increasingly costly.

The Warriors selected him 11th overall, and the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the NBA’s most productive rookies.

Rival GM Considered Trading Up for Yaxel Lendeborg

The Western Conference executive believed Lendeborg possessed top-five talent. However, his age and outgoing personality raised questions about his fit.

“He has to be really good right away or it’s a problem,” the general manager told ESPN.

Lendeborg has answered that challenge emphatically.

The 6-foot-10 forward entered Friday averaging 19.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists while shooting 37.2% from the 3-point range.

His combination of size, shooting and ballhandling has pushed him into the Rookie of the Year discussion.

An unidentified Western Conference executive told ESPN that Lendeborg could eventually emerge as the draft’s best player.

“It’s hard to say he can’t be the best player in this class,” the executive said.

For Golden State, the revelation makes its draft-night decision even more interesting.

Joe Lacob’s Viral Warriors Draft-Room Exchange Explained

When the Warriors went on the clock at No. 11 in June, ESPN cameras captured owner Joe Lacob gesturing animatedly during a conversation with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.

The exchange went viral, fueling speculation about a disagreement over Lendeborg.

But Dunleavy later explained that the Warriors had already settled on the Michigan forward. He simply wanted to consider incoming trade offers before submitting the pick.

Lacob wanted to move faster.

“He was just getting a little anxious about us picking Yaxel,” Dunleavy told reporters.

The San Francisco Standard subsequently reported that Lacob’s reaction involved an unfavorable trade proposal rather than disagreement over the selection.

In a Nov. 10 interview with The Standard’s Tim Kawakami, Lacob revealed another wrinkle: Golden State had explored acquiring an additional high draft pick to land two prospects.

That effort failed, but the Warriors still secured Lendeborg.

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Embraces Rookie’s Personality

Ironically, the personality that concerned another executive has become one of Lendeborg’s most appealing qualities in Golden State.

Lacob recently defended the rookie’s confidence and outgoing nature.

“Everyone’s got to have their personality,” Lacob told Kawakami. “He hasn’t done anything wrong.”

The Warriors owner also praised Lendeborg’s immediate production, describing him as unusually polished for a rookie.

That maturity has become especially valuable with Stephen Curry sidelined.

Opposing defenses have increasingly focused on Lendeborg, forcing him to adjust to responsibilities few expected him to shoulder so quickly.

His recent struggles haven’t erased the larger picture.

Ten teams passed on Lendeborg before Golden State selected him. At least one Western Conference rival seriously considered preventing that from happening.

For the Warriors, the more important story is what happened after he fell to No. 11.