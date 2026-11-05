Blockbuster Warriors Trade Pitch Lands Anthony Davis From Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are on a five-game winning streak entering Thursday’s matchup against the Miami Heat.

The Warriors are playing great, but they still have a glaring need for a starting center. They have been linked to Myles Turner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, as per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

However, one major name the Warriors could target is Anthony Davis of the Washington Wizards.

Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Anthony Davis to Golden State

According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, Anthony Davis is likely one of seven NBA stars to get traded this season.

Hughes argued that Davis could opt out of his contract for next season to become a free agent this summer. The Wizards didn’t overpay to acquire him from the Dallas Mavericks, so they are possibly more open to trading him rather than lose him for nothing in the offseason.

One destination mentioned by Hughes is the Golden State Warriors, and here’s his trade pitch:

Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Wizards Receive: Jimmy Butler and a future pick

“AD’s salary isn’t easy for most teams to take on, but one imagines a deal to the Warriors for Jimmy Butler’s expiring money and a pick would get it done,” Hughes wrote.

Davis and Butler have matching salaries, though the latter is currently unavailable to play as he recovers from a torn right ACL.

The Warriors have plenty of first-round picks to attach to Butler to entice the Wizards to part ways with Davis.

Yaxel Lendeborg’s play makes Butler expendable, while Davis’ presence, length and defense should improve Golden State.

The only downside is AD’s injury history, and he’s already dealing with an ankle issue three weeks into the season, as reported by BasketNews.

Warriors Linked to Anthony Davis Last Summer

Once LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, he was immediately linked to the Golden State Warriors. Anthony Davis’ name also popped up since they were former teammates and both are represented by Klutch Sports.

However, Danny Emerman of the San Francisco Standard reported that there were no negotiations between the Warriors and Wizards about Davis.

“The Warriors have not engaged the Wizards and the sides haven’t had substantive talks about Davis, according to a source with knowledge of the Warriors’ offseason direction,” Emerman wrote. “Wizards general manager Will Dawkins has also sought to shut down trade rumors in public interviews.”

James ended up snubbing the Warriors and joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Davis, on the other hand, stayed with the Wizards to serve as one of its veteran mentors to their young core.

He’s averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in eight games this season so far.