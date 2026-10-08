Warriors Brandin Podziemski Gets Major $70M Contract Extension Update

Chatter throughout the NBA offseason surrounding the Golden State Warriors has been about a Brandin Podziemski contract extension. But despite general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stating a new deal is a top priority for the team, it still hasn’t come.

Podziemski is in the final season of his rookie contract, on the books for $5.6 million this year with the Warriors. Both sides have openly discussed a new deal, but so far, no ink has been put to paper.

Golden State still has a bit of time to agree on a Podziemski contract extension in an agreement that works for both sides, and according to a new report, the Warriors guard could be in line for a big payday very soon.

Brandin Podziemski Contract Extension Predicted To Be For $70 Million

Reporting for ClutchPoints, NBA insider Brett Siegel predicts Podziemski’s next deal with the Warriors will be for roughly $70 million over four seasons. The young guard, about to enter his fourth NBA season, has shown flashes of being a high-level player, and he’s been a consistent-enough staple in Golden State’s rotation over the past few years to earn him that type of money.

“As reported throughout the offseason by ClutchPoints, Golden State’s sweet spot on a new contract with Podziemski is somewhere in the $16 million to $18 million range in terms of annual average value,” he wrote. Of course, an AAV of $16 million would essentially be a contract at the mid-level exception for Podziemski.”

Last season, Podziemski was one of 18 NBA players to appear in all 82 games. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. The 23-year-old was the Warriors’ main guard at several points last year with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry out with injuries, but as Siegel wrote, getting more than mid-level money doesn’t look like a realistic scenario.

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“On the other side of things, we’ve reported that Podziemski and his camp would be wanting something more in the $20 million to $24 million range. While he and his representation would obviously want to try and maximize a contract extension, these figures are a little unrealistic for Podziemski at this juncture.”

But still, there remain questions about Podziemski’s game as a whole. He isn’t the biggest, strongest, or fastest, and has some tendencies that might make it a difficult decision for the Warriors to hand him $70 million in a new contract extension.

“That is why there is a wide belief that an extension for Podziemski would fall in the $16 million to $18 million range, which would help the Warriors immensely and still give them max contract cap space next summer,” he added.

Though Siegel’s $70 million number was just a prediction, there’s a real chance Podziemski could get that type of money. Both sides still have time to agree on a deal, but with the season about to begin, getting both sides to finalize the terms as soon as possible would be best for everyone involved.

Is Golden State Close To Getting A Deal Done?

As mentioned, Dunleavy has said on multiple occasions that a Podziemski contract extension is a top priority for the Warriors.

“We really value Brandin. He’s a player who, for all the things he does well, most importantly, he impacts winning. When he’s on the court, we’re a better team. So anytime you’ve got a guy like that, you want to be able to keep him around,” Dunleavy said over the summer.

“Obviously, we have multiple ways to do it through an extension and restricted free agency and all that, but we prefer to get it done sooner rather than later. We really like Brandin. He’s done a terrific job for us, and he’s a big part of our program.”

Both the player and the team have obviously still yet to agree on a number, but if they weren’t too far off, one would think it would be fairly easy for an agreement to have already happened. That tends to indicate Golden State and Podziemski are looking at very different price tags for what he should be owed.

Regardless, as NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported, a timeline might be emerging on when a contract extension could get signed, and that could be before October 19 deadline when rosters for the new are finalized

“Regarding Podziemski specifically: Word relayed to The Stein Line this week is that both sides want to get a deal done… but that is obviously dependent on beating the ticking clock,” Stein wrote.

Podziemki himself spoke about his incoming Warriors contract extension at Media Day, stating that he isn’t worried about a deal getting done.

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“I don’t let that interfere with our team dynamic. I know what they want from me is just to be the best version of myself I can be. And the contract stuff, my agent and Mike (Dunleavy Jr.) and them will handle,” he said. “I never get caught up thinking that it’s a contract possibility, this, that, I don’t…When it’s supposed to happen, it’s going to happen. And I’m a firm believer with that.”

Though Siegel’s $70 million Podziemski contract extension prediction is one number, other estimates on the Warriors guard’s new deal have been anywhere from $60 million to $100 million.

Without Moses Moody, Butler, and perhaps Kristaps Porzingis, Podziemski, already coming off a career year, will likely have even more responsibility this season, which could make it more likely he signs for more money.

No deal has happened yet, and though the Warriors have just days left to agree to terms with the 23-year-old, signs point to it getting done soon, with an exact number still yet to be decided.