Golden State Warriors Timeline for Brandin Podziemski Contract Extension Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have until October 19 to sign Brandin Podziemski to a rookie-scale contract extension.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Warriors and Podziemski’s representatives want to get a deal done before the deadline.

“Regarding Podziemski specifically: Word relayed to The Stein Line this week is that both sides want to get a deal done… but that is obviously dependent on beating the ticking clock,” Stein reported.

Podziemski is coming off the best season of his career and is expected to have a bigger role this upcoming season.

If the Warriors and Podziemski can’t agree on an extension, the 23-year-old guard will be a restricted free agent next summer.

How Much Are The Warriors Willing to Pay?

In a live stream for Bleacher Report recently, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Golden State Warriors are looking at what the Miami Heat signed Pelle Larsson for.

The Heat signed Larsson to a four-year, $60 million extension this offseason, though the Warriors are exploring how much “north” of this contract will they pay Brandin Podziemski.

In 82 games last season, the Santa Clara product averaged 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals on 45.5 percent from the field, including 37.1 percent from 3-point range, and 79.7 percent from the free-throw line.

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Podziemski was also second in the NBA in charges taken, which prompted new Warriors assistant coach Frank Vogel to call him a “rim protector.”

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported back in August that Podziemski might want an annual salary of around $25 million, with a more realistic range of $22 to $24 million.

On the other hand, Danny Emerman of The San Francisco Standard opined that a five-year, $100 million deal might be Podziemski’s extension ceiling.

Emerman compared Podziemski’s value to some of his peers like Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Shaedon Sharpe and Ayo Dosunmu.

Podziemski Off to a Bad Start in Preseason

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Brandin Podziemski has been one of the best players for the Golden State Warriors during training camp.

Even head coach Steve Kerr had a lot of praise for Podziemski, who is expected to be a starter this season.

However, Podziemski had a rough shooting night in the Warriors’ first preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in Hawaii.

Podziemski had seven points, two rebounds and two assists in the Warriors’ 104-101 loss. He shot 2-for-10 from the field in 18 minutes of action.

The Warriors are back in action on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center.