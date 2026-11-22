Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard recently shared two of the biggest regrets of his legendary career, and they involved Stephen Curry.

Speaking on The AM Hoops Show, Howard revealed two heartfelt confessions about missed chances to team up with Curry.

Back when he was with the Orlando Magic, Howard had a lot of say in the franchise’s plans and moves. The Magic wanted Curry, but the three-time Defensive Player of the Year preferred Monta Ellis.

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A few years later, during the summer of 2013, Howard was a free agent and was heavily linked with the Golden State Warriors.

However, Howard signed with the Houston Rockets, while the Warriors went ahead and traded for Andre Iguodala, and the rest was history.

Dwight Howard on First Stephen Curry Regret

As he was talking about his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets in the early 2010s, Dwight Howard mentioned in passing how he had two opportunities to play with Stephen Curry.

“I wanted to play with Monta Ellis, and the Magic wanted to get Steph,” Howard said. “I said no because I didn’t know Wardell Steph Curry was going to be one of the greatest.”

Howard confirmed that he had a say in the Magic’s moves at the time, though it’s unclear what season the franchise was interested in Curry.

The season the Magic made some trades at the deadline was during the 2010-11 campaign, when they acquired Gilbert Arenas, Jason Richardson, Hedo Turkoglu and Earl Clark.

On the other hand, Curry was in his second year and was averaging 18.3 points per game. He was hampered by ankle issues the following season, so that might also be the year the Magic wanted a discounted trade for the future two-time MVP.

Second Stephen Curry Regret

Dwight Howard became a free agent at the end of the 2012-13 NBA season, which was his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers. Howard was sought by multiple teams, including the Golden State Warriors.

“Before I signed with Houston, I had an opportunity to sign (with the Warriors),” Howard said. “I met with Golden State. I met with Houston, and I ended up signing with Houston.”

In the summer of 2013, the Rockets had a budding All-Star in James Harden. Stephen Curry was coming off his breakout campaign, but there were still doubts about his ankles.

While Howard has regrets about missing out on Curry, the Warriors probably don’t have any regarding the defensive center. They went after Andre Iguodala, who was the missing piece in what would become a dynasty.

Curry and the Warriors won four NBA championships in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022. Howard, on the other hand, did win a title in 2020 as part of the Los Angeles Lakers.