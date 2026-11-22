The Golden State Warriors are back home on Sunday after a rough five-game road trip. They lost Stephen Curry in the first game of the trip in Houston before losing all five games by an average margin of 23.2 points.

However, it doesn’t get easier for the Warriors as they host the 11-5 Boston Celtics at the Chase Center. The Celtics also need a win after dropping their third game in a row on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings in their first game of a back-to-back.

Jayson Tatum is expected to play after sitting out the Kings game to be fresher against Steve Kerr and the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Boston Celtics

The Golden State Warriors have five players on their injury report against the Boston Celtics. All five players are out and sidelined, though one player won’t be on the bench.

Kristaps Porzingis remains away from the team as he continues his break from basketball. The Warriors and Porzingis’ representatives are working on a solution, possibly a trade before the February deadline.

Stephen Curry is back around the team after spending the road trip in San Francisco, rehabbing his injury with Rick Celebrini. His presence on the bench should boost the Warriors’ confidence.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are also still out as they continue their rehab from their respective knee surgeries. Both players are expected to return this season, possibly in January or February.

Brandon Williams remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain, though his return could be imminent.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Saturday’s practice that Williams could be available for Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings in the 2026 NBA Cup.

Warriors This Season

The Golden State Warriors entered the season without a ton of expectations, especially with how quiet their offseason was. Stephen Curry signed a contract extension that will likely keep him in Golden State for the rest of his legendary career.

However, the Warriors weren’t considered contenders, and they looked really bad in the first three games. They started 0-3 before going on an eight-game winning streak that shocked the league.

But as they were just starting to find their rhythm, Curry suffered an injury, and the Warriors have not looked the same since. Their offense has struggled to score, while their defense is allowing a ton of points.

The Warriors are currently sitting 11th in the Western Conference at 8-8. They could continue their downward trend until Curry returns, possibly next month.