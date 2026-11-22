The Golden State Warriors are back in action on Sunday, welcoming the Boston Celtics to the Chase Center.

It’s also their first home game in a while after the conclusion of their five-game road trip on Thursday. They went 0-5 on that trip, mainly due to the absence of Stephen Curry, who was injured nearly two weeks ago against the Houston Rockets.

Curry went home to Golden State and was not with the team for the rest of the trip. He has already started his recovery process with team director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini.

Good Stephen Curry News Ahead of Sunday’s Game

Speaking to reporters after Saturday’s practice, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Stephen Curry.

Kerr revealed that Curry is back with the team after missing the last four games of the road trip, according to Nick Friedell of The Athletic.

“Kerr said Steph is back around the Warriors and is ‘in good spirits’ as he continues his rehab from a torn oblique,” Friedell tweeted.

It’s good news for the Warriors that Curry is back with the team even if he’s not suiting up. His presence on the bench will surely give the team a morale boost amid their five-game losing streak.

The Warriors are also set to announce an update on Curry’s injury later this week on Thanksgiving. He was initially ruled out for two weeks, but the consensus around the team and the league is that he will be out longer.

It has been a rough time for Golden State since Curry suffered the injury. They lost by an average margin of 27.3 points in their last four losses. They also failed to score at least 100 points against the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Stephen Curry Called ‘Real MVP’ Amid Absence

This season’s MVP race appears to be down to just Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama after a month into the season. Doncic is leading the NBA in scoring, while Wembanyama is doing things he can only do.

However, Brad Botkin of CBS Sports argued that Stephen Curry is the “real MVP” based on how bad the Golden State Warriors are without him.

“When he’s been on the floor this year, they have registered a 59.6 eFG%, which would rank first in the league,” Botkin wrote. “When he’s off, they fall to 49.1%, which would rank last. Even the defensive decline we see in Curry’s on/off splits can largely be tied back to his offense.”

Botkin did acknowledge that Curry won’t win a third MVP, but it’s hard to see how valuable the greatest shooter ever to Golden State is.