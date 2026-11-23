Popular NBA figure Draymond Green gave a strong opinion criticizing Giannis Antetokounmpo for how he handled a big moment. Antetokounmpo faced his former Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in his career and didn’t stick around to shake hands after the game. The Miami Heat scored a big victory behind Giannis’ stellar play, but he wasn’t in the mood for pleasantries after the game.

Green shared the following on his podcast about why he felt Antetokounmpo was in the wrong:

“Giannis left the court without shaking anyone’s hands on the Bucks. Those are guys you been going to war with. Even if you don’t like something with the organization, you went to war with those guys. To lead those guys to follow your lead, and those very guys that followed your lead and now not say nothing to them?”

Draymond felt that Giannis owed it to his former teammates to show respect after the first meeting. Antetokounmpo and other superstars often head off the floor if they are dealing with an injury or tired after a game. Former Heat players like Tyler Herro did stick around to show love to their former teammates. Green took notice of Antetokounmpo’s actions and decided to call him out.

Was Giannis Antetokounmpo In The Wrong?

Both sides make valid points about the decision-based moment after a game. Some NBA pundits feel that former teammates should show respect. It would be an even bigger story than the Giannis incident if LeBron James were to skip shaking hands with the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day.

However, Antetokounmpo has not explained himself nor does he feel this is a story worth addressing. Miami and Milwaukee have both tried to move on since Giannis was moved. Offseason drama saw the Heat and Boston Celtics as the top two destinations that the Bucks listened to.

Antetokounmpo was not involved in picking teams and seemed to distance himself from Milwaukee’s front office. Former head coach Doc Rivers recently criticized Giannis’ presence on the team to further show there was some bad blood there likely playing into his feelings today.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Still Has Love For Bucks

Despite the friction leading to a viral story that featured the Golden State Warriors star getting involved, Giannis has praised Milwaukee since leaving. One noteworthy quote saw Antetokounmpo even revealing that he hopes to return to the Bucks in the future and end his career there.

Green chiming in is more confusing than Giannis’ decision since he has no skin in the game. Rumors indicate the Warriors could trade Draymond or Jimmy Butler this season to improve the team and put Green in the same spot as Antetokounmpo.

Draymond’s comments make it clear that he will show love to his former Golden State teammates if the situation takes place. Giannis deserves the benefit of the doubt that he wasn’t being disrespectful since he’s been a respected figure in the NBA. The game took place in Miami, but Antetokounmpo will likely be more emotional for his first road game in Milwaukee.