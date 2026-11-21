The Golden State Warriors’ lack of a long-term center has been an issue for the past few years. Yet, for some reason, the front office hasn’t been able to find the right fit for Steve Kerr’s team.

Kristaps Porzingis was supposed to be a high-level stopgap for the Warriors. However, he’s out indefinitely due to health issues and could yet retire from professional basketball.

If the Warriors are going to find their big man of the future, the most likely path will be through the draft process. In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman, the Warriors have been predicted to take 7-foot-2 big man Obinna Ekezie Jr. out of Louisville.

“With Obinna Ekezie Jr. standing 7’2″ with a 7’5″ wingspan, any signs of outlier shooting or movement skills will generate NBA buzz,” Wasserman wrote. “His four three-pointers and five blocks against Kansas in the preseason initially turned heads. More lines like that would make Ekezie one of the class’s most coveted bigs.”

Wasserman continued.

“Between the Players Era field in Las Vegas and nonconference games against Texas, Michigan and Kentucky, Ekezie will have plenty of early chances to sell his NBA tools and offensive developmental progress.”

At just 18 years old, Ekezie could be a long-term fit for the Warriors, placing him in the same timeline as Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Ekezie Compared to Myles Turner

As part of Wasserman’s mock draft, each prospect was given an NBA player comparison. Ekezie was likened to Myles Turner, likely because of his ability to block shots and stretch the floor.

If Ekezie does prove to be a reliable threat on the perimeter, he would certainly fit into Steve Kerr’s rotation. After all, Golden State plays a versatile five-out offense. Therefore, having a big who can operate on the perimeter while also being a shooting threat is a huge draw for the coaching staff.

For now, though, Al Horford will likely continue to be that floor-spacing big for the Warriors, despite his advancing age.

Warriors Are Struggling With Injuries

The Warriors are currently dealing with a five-game losing streak. Part of the issue is that they’re missing multiple key players. Jimmy Butler, Moody, Stephen Curry, Brandon Williams, and Porzingis are all sidelined with injury or illness.

Until Golden State returns to near full health, it’s going to struggle in a talented, deep Western Conference. The only silver lining is that if the Warriors struggle all season, they’ll likely find themselves back in the draft lottery.

If Ekezie does become someone the Warriors covet, being in the lottery could be important. After all, Wasserman’s prediction is predicated on Golden State having the 14th draft pick next summer.

There’s a lot of basketball to be played between now and then, both for the Warriors and Ekezie. As such, all any of us can do for now is watch and see how things play out.