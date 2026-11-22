An underrated aspect of the fact that the Golden State Warriors have been without star Stephen Curry for the last five games, including the one in which he got hurt, is that they’ve also lost point guard Brandon Williams at the same time. Not that Williams was off to a great start with the Warriors–10.4 points, 41.3% shooting, 30.4% 3-point shooting–but he is essentially the only player on the roster who can break down a defense and get into the paint easily. It’s hard enough to generate points without Curry. Without Williams, too, the offense has been stagnant, averaging 92.8 points in the past four games.

It’s still uncertain when the Warriors will get Curry back. But there is good news on Williams: After Steve Kerr noted on Saturday that Williams “most likely” will play on Wednesday, Williams posted: “See yall boys on Wednesday.”

Warriors Miss Brandon Williams’ Speed

The Warriors are on a five-game losing streak, so getting back any help they can get is good news. They’re trying to withstand the loss of Curry as best as they can, and the uncertainty around how long he will need to get back on the floor has clouded everything for Steve Kerr’s team.

But even as Williams’ shot has struggled, Kerr has hailed him for his speed, saying no one he has had with the Warriors is as fast as Williams. Said Kerr: “[Leandro] Barbosa would come to mind for me. Barbosa was lightning. Brandon’s more on ball. LB was a lot was off-ball transition, running ahead, catching and finishing. Brandon is probably more of a high pick-and-roll speedster, and it changes the calculus. It gives you more options.”

Hopefully for the Warriors, those options start showing up on Wednesday.