The Golden State Warriors have been in a slump since losing Stephen Curry to a right oblique injury nearly two weeks ago.

The Warriors have lost five in a row heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center.

Despite their losing streak, Yaxel Lendeborg remains in the spotlight as he shows more vulnerability and emotion amid a rough stretch.

Lendeborg is still putting up numbers, averaging 16.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks during their losing streak. However, he’s shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 20.0 percent from 3-point range.

Steve Kerr’s Blunt Advice for Yaxel Lendeborg

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s practice, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the current conversation about athletes being more open about their emotions and showing their vulnerable side to everyone.

Kerr supports all athletes who are not afraid of their emotions, especially Yaxel Lendeborg, but he also shared blunt advice for his rookie forward.

“I think in general, it’s a really good thing,” Kerr said via Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But it can’t be missed shot, bad game, show vulnerability.”

In addition to being outspoken and having no filter with the media, Lendeborg has not been afraid to say what he’s feeling after a loss. He was flustered by the San Antonio Spurs and admitted to playing scared against Victor Wembanyama.

Lendeborg has also been caught being emotional on the bench with a towel on his head amid their losing streak.

It’s great to see emotion from players, but coach Kerr wants Lendeborg to understand that it’s a long season. He can’t let every loss affect him because they always have a next game to play.

More Advice From Steve Kerr to Yaxel Lendeborg

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Steve Kerr further discussed Yaxel Lendeborg’s reaction to their losing streak and how he processes his emotions. Kerr revealed that Draymond Green had to sit down with the rookie and explain the rollercoaster experience of an NBA season.

“Draymond actually talked to him about that, to keep an even keel,” Kerr said via HITC. “He wants to be great, and he cares so much, so he’s being a little bit too emotional with the ups and the downs. You just can’t operate that way. The season will grind you to death if you do.”

Kerr added that Lendeborg’s love for the game and winning is undeniable, but he has to have a “stable approach” in how to manage his emotions. And once the rookie learns to do that, the coach believes the team will start to play better.