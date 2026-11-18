The Golden State Warriors are on a three-game losing streak ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors have struggled since losing Stephen Curry to a right oblique tear, which will keep him out for at least two weeks.

Curry suffered the injury last week in the first quarter of their game against the Houston Rockets. They were then blown out by the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans to go down 0-3 in their current five-game road trip.

Draymond Green Explains Warriors’ Struggles

On the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the one-time Defensive Player of the Year went in-depth to explain why the Golden State Warriors are struggling without Stephen Curry.

“He’s so unique in what he does and what he creates that when he’s gone, when he’s not there, it’s an extreme thing to adjust to,” Green said. “One of the reasons being Steph Curry when he’s on the floor, just him simply being on the floor removes two people from the (defense).”

Green added that when Curry is on the floor, he automatically removes two defenders, giving the Warriors a four-on-three advantage. But without Curry’s gravity, the team cannot replicate their offense since the defense becomes five-on-five.

“It becomes much harder to score because you’re not getting any paint penetration,” Green said. “You usually got the ball around the 3-point line, and then you’re just getting up tough shots. And I think that’s what our last couple of games have been. We haven’t been able to create early on the driving lanes and gaps and different things to exploit as this team moves forward in the near future without Steph Curry.”

The four-time NBA champ also acknowledged that the team did not play hard enough against the Spurs and Pelicans.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Preview

Both the Warriors and Mavericks are on a three-game losing streak entering tonight’s game at the American Airlines Center.

The Warriors are also playing the first game of a back-to-back, so it won’t be surprising if veterans like Draymond Green and Al Horford are rested. They play against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday to conclude their road trip.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are coming off a three-game trip where they got beat by an average margin of 28.7 points per loss. They are back in the confines of their homecourt, where they are 5-2 this season.