Kendrick Perkins has two trade ideas for the Golden State Warriors. He believes both Zion Williamson and Anthony Davis would give the team a boost. “Anthony Davis needs to move,” Perkins said on The Road Tripping Podcast.

What Perkins Said About Zion Williamson

Perkins started with Williamson, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans. He said he did not buy the idea that Williamson is out of shape.

“If they could pull off getting Zion to Golden State, I think it’d be somewhat of an upgrade to something,” Perkins said. “Let’s not act like he’s not in shape. The Zion we’ve been seeing, you still look up. He’s averaging 19 to 22 points, so it’s something.”

What Perkins Said About Anthony Davis

Perkins was more direct about Davis, who plays for the Washington Wizards. He said Davis is not being used well.

“We’ve got to get our boy AD out of Washington. They’re wasting him right now,” Perkins said. “He could be somewhere where it could actually be put to use, on a contender or a team that’s knocking at the door. The Golden State Warriors. Anthony Davis needs to move. The man’s still out here giving you 25 and 11 a night.”

Why the Golden State Warriors Are Looking at Options

The Warriors are searching for answers. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear, and the team is bracing for closer to a month. Golden State is 8-6 after losing three straight, including a 21-point loss to the Pelicans.

The early eight-game winning streak is now behind them. Perkins’ ideas speak to the same question the team faces. What happens if the roster needs help while Curry is still playing at an elite level?

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

For now, none of this is more than talk. No reports link the Warriors to Williamson or Davis. Golden State’s focus is on surviving the stretch without Curry. But as the losses pile up, trade chatter is likely to follow.