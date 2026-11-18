The Golden State Warriors may have to face the Dallas Mavericks and Kyrie Irving without two of their veterans. Irving is off Dallas’s injury report after missing Sunday with a knee issue, per RotoWire. Meanwhile, Draymond Green and Al Horford are both listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game, per the NBA’s injury report. The Warriors are coming off a 115-94 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kyrie Irving’s Status

Irving missed Dallas’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Mavericks lost 131-94 in the second game of a back-to-back. Now Irving is off the report, which points toward him being available in Wednesday’s game.

Dallas has other injury questions. Max Christie is questionable with an ankle injury. Santi Aldama is probable with an ankle issue.

Draymond Green’s Status

Green is dealing with right elbow inflammation and soreness. He is listed as questionable. The 36-year-old is averaging 3.2 points, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, and he is shooting 40 percent from the field.

Al Horford’s Status

Horford is listed as questionable with bilateral low back injury management. The 40-year-old is averaging 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is shooting 34.6 percent from the field.

Golden State Warriors Are Already Short-Handed

Golden State is missing several players already. Stephen Curry is out with an oblique tear. He will miss at least two weeks, and the Warriors are bracing for closer to a month. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still rehabbing knee injuries.

The Warriors have lost three straight and sit at 8-6. Losing Green and Horford on top of that would leave the rotation thinner.

What Awaits the Golden State Warriors in Dallas

The Warriors need a bounce-back against a Dallas team that is getting healthier. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center.

Golden State has dropped three straight. The Houston Rockets beat them first, the San Antonio Spurs beat them by 38, and the Pelicans beat them by 21. Through all of it, Yaxel Lendeborg has been the lead option. He scored 28 points against New Orleans, and Brandin Podziemski added 15.

The Mavericks are in a similar spot after their 37-point loss to Boston. Irving’s return gives them a proven shot creator to pair with Cooper Flagg. That means the Warriors will have to defend a more complete offense, possibly without Green or Horford.

Head coach Steve Kerr will find out how deep his rotation really is. For a team trying to survive without Curry, every available veteran matters, and Wednesday night is the next test.