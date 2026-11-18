Steve Kerr sees a path back to contention for the Golden State Warriors. The head coach said the team can be dangerous once Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Yaxel Lendeborg are all available. “Now we got something. Now we can compete with anybody,” Kerr said, per Anthony Slater of ESPN.

What Kerr Said About the Trio

Kerr was asked about how the pieces fit. He did not want to rank them. He wants them on the floor together first.

“I don’t care about 1A, 1B, 2A,” Kerr said. “None of that matters if you’re not taking care of your business. We need to win in the margins now, then later, you can start talking about Jimmy and Yaxel and Steph and all three of them with the ability to close a game.”

Why Kerr Says the Team Is Not There Yet

Kerr balanced the optimism with a reality check. The Warriors are not close to full strength.

“But at this stage, we’re the furthest from there,” Kerr said.

He wants the team to treat this stretch as a chance to grow. “The team’s got to help him,” Kerr said. “If we can handle the games and the margins and win some games he doesn’t play, put ourselves in a good spot. I think we’re going to do that. Love the attitude of this team. I love the energy, the spirit. I like our talent.”

Golden State Warriors Roster Is Wounded

The roster is thin right now. Curry is out with an oblique tear for at least two weeks, and the Warriors are bracing for closer to a month. Butler and Moses Moody are rehabbing serious knee injuries and are not expected back until midseason.

Kristaps Porzingis has stepped away from the sport. That leaves $151.9 million in salary sidelined and only $67.8 million in salaried players to keep the Warriors afloat, per Slater.

Lendeborg’s Role While the Stars Heal

Lendeborg is being asked to do more than any rookie should. One month into his career, he has to handle a lead creation role he did not have in college.

He is honest about it. Asked about his confidence, he said “probably like 6 out of 10.” The rest, he said, is wondering whether he can live up to it. “Time will tell,” Lendeborg said.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 8-6 after three straight losses. They face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Kerr’s message is clear: win the margins now, and talk about the stars later.