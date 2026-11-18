The Golden State Warriors resume their five-game road trip on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors will look to snap a three-game skid and win their first game since Steph Curry went down with an oblique injury.

It has been a rough trip for Golden State, losing Curry in Houston before back-to-back blowout losses to the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report vs. Dallas Mavericks

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors released their official injury report against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors have listed seven players on their report, with five already ruled out and two tagged as questionable.

Here is the Warriors’ injury report vs. Dallas:

Steph Curry – Out (Torn Right Oblique)

Jimmy Butler – Out (Torn Right ACL)

Draymond Green – Questionable (Sore and Inflamed Right Elbow)

Al Horford – Questionable (Injury Management of Lower Back)

Kristaps Porzingis – Out (Not With Team)

Moses Moody – Out (Torn Left Patellar Tendon)

Brandon Williams – Out (Strained Left Hamstring)

Details of Warriors Injury Report

Steph Curry has been ruled out for at least two weeks. He will be re-evaluated around Thanksgiving week, but the expectation is that he could be out for a longer period.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are recovering from their respective knee injuries. They are both expected to return at some point this season, possibly before the All-Star break or even in January.

Draymond Green and Al Horford are questionable with valid injuries. However, it’s more likely additional rest due to their age and schedule. Wednesday’s game is the first game of a back-to-back.

Kristaps Porzingis is taking a break from basketball due to reported symptoms of his POTS diagnosis. Retirement is also a possibility, though both sides are working on a solution, with the Warriors looking to trade the one-time All-Star before the deadline.

Brandon Williams suffered his injury last week against the New Orleans Pelicans before the team’s road trip. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday that Williams is unlikely to return in the last two games of the trip and could be out for longer.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski are expected to continue shouldering the offensive load amid Curry’s absence. And if Green and Horford are out, Charles Bassey should see the bulk of minutes at center, along with Georges Niang.