The Golden State Warriors are 8-6 to begin the new season, sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings.

Steve Kerr’s team started the season strong; however, since Stephen Curry suffered a right oblique abdominal tear against the Houston Rockets in November, Golden State’s fortunes have begun trending downward. The Warriors have lost both games Curry has missed so far, first to the San Antonio Spurs and then to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Curry isn’t the only member of the Warriors roster who is dealing with injury, either. Jimmy Butler (ACL) and Moses Moody (torn patellar tendon) are both long-term scratches for the franchise.

Right now, it’s clear the Warriors are still a couple of moves away from being in a position to contend in the West. With that in mind, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears recently suggested the franchise explore trading some of its veteran stars such as Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

“I think they need to be aggressive at the trade deadline,” Spears said on a November 17 episode of ESPN’s NBA Today. “They have some pieces to do it. There might be some people that have been there for a while that could be traded…Draymond, Jimmy. I do expect the Warriors to make some kind of splash at the trade deadline.”

Trading Butler and/or Green is the Warriors’ best chance of upgrading the roster. However, there’s no guarantee the front office would take such a big swing during the season.

Warriors Unlikely To Trade Butler

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Warriors’ general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. hasn’t been receptive to the idea of moving on from Butler.

“Everything, to my understanding, is that the Warriors have been incredibly reticent to part ways with Jimmy Butler,” Fischer said when speaking on the latest episode of Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook.”

Warriors fans are yet to see the best of Butler in Golden State. He joined the franchise midway through the 2024-25 season, playing in 30 regular-season games for the franchise. He then played 38 games for Golden State last season before suffering an ACL injury.

Warriors Could Still Trade Kristaps Porzingis

Despite not being with the team and dealing with health issues, Kristaps Porzingis remains Golden State’s best trade chip. He signed a two-year $40 million contract extension with the franchise in the summer.

Golden State could use Porzingis’ salary in a trade as they seek an upgrade. Any team that receives Porzingis could negotiate a buy-out with him, essentially allowing Golden State to use his contract as a trade exception.

Of course, most teams around the NBA will likely be reluctant to take on Porzingis’ deal and the negotiations that will follow. However, if some teams are receptive to the idea, that will likely be the Warriors’ best path forward as they look to continue improving the current roster.