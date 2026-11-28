Things will change for the Golden State Warriors after December 15. That’s not because Stephen Curry might be back by then (fingers are crossed by the Bay that his return will be sooner), but because the team could find itself ready to make the much-anticipated trade of Kristaps Porzingis then. The Warriors can trade Porzingis now, but because other teams have players who can’t be dealt until the middle of next month, and because teams are still weighing their own futures, the post-December 15 date is the one the organization has its eye on. Unofficially, around the NBA, that is considered the first day of trade season.

And Porzingis is one of the most fascinating cases, because he is not going to play this season but his $20 million contract (with only $3 million guaranteed for next year) can be traded as a means for teams seeking to cut payroll, avoid aprons and/or move off an unwanted contract. It’s unlikely that Porzingis will be traded exactly on December 16, but it’s also unlikely the Warriors will wait until the February deadline to move him.

Warriors Will Have Options

At the San Francisco Chronicle, beat writer Luca Evans had four targets for the Warriors, including Naz Reid, Myles Turner and Daniel Gafford, all big guys who could be useful in replacing Porzingis, but who come with their own flaws. But there has been buzz around the league that the Warriors won’t necessarily go for a center in a move for Porzingis–they could simply go for the best player they can get. And that would likely be Trey Murphy.

Evans lays out the package for Murphy–who has been frequently connected to the Dubs–that the Warriors could offer: “Package Porzingis, Moody and draft capital for Murphy, who would have league-wide interest if he’s truly on the trade block and would likely command a significantly higher asking price.”

Trey Murphy Struggling With Knee Issues

That would be an attractive package from the Warriors, who would welcome Murphy’s production, as well as his reasonable contract. Murphy is in the second of a four-year, $112 million deal.

Evans notes Murphy is, “a 6-foot-8 sharpshooter who averaged 21.5 points per game last season. While dealing with knee troubles this season, though, Murphy has dropped to 15.1 points per game on a lost Pelicans team.”

And he quoted a personnel executive: “Trey is a whole other level of swing, good pairing with Yaxel (Lendeborg) for the future of the team as well, would cost multiple firsts. … If I’m G.S., I would part with picks for Trey.”

The countdown is on for the Warriors.