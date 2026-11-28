The Golden State Warriors have two new opponents on the early-December slate of their schedule after the league finalized its NBA Cup participants and built out the rest of the league’s agenda accordingly.

Golden State drew another game against the New Orleans Pelicans as well as one more vs. the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors’ communications department issued an official statement laying out all the details of the new contests, both of which are coming up inside the next two weeks.

“The Golden State Warriors will travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday, December 7 (5 p.m. PST) and host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, December 10 (7 p.m. PST), the NBA announced. Both games will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and air on 97.5 The Game,” the Warriors wrote. “Tickets for the regular season home game on December 10 are available at warriors.com.”

“The Warriors are one of 22 teams that did not qualify for the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup Quarterfinals and will play a pair of regular season games to complete the team’s 82-game schedule,” Golden State continued. “Golden State finished the NBA Cup with a 2-2 record, placing third in Group C of the Western Conference.”

Warriors Extend Steph Curry’s Injury Absence Through at Least Middle of Next Week

The Warriors’ schedule amendments have an extra layer of intrigue because of Steph Curry’s injury and the team’s offensive struggles since he went down.

Golden State started the year 8-3, then Curry suffered an oblique injury early in a contest against the Houston Rockets on November 11, which the Dubs ultimately lost, falling to 8-4 in the process.

Curry has sat out the subsequent seven outings, over which the team has earned a record of 2-5. The Warriors announced before a game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, November 27 that the superstar point guard will sit out until at least Wednesday of next week, at which point team doctors will again re-evaluate him.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last six (6) games due to an oblique abdominal tear, was re-evaluated earlier today,” the Warriors wrote. “The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress. He has started to do individual on-court workouts and will be re-evaluated again next Wednesday.”

Steph Curry Could Potentially Return for One, Both, of Warriors’ Newly Added Games

Curry missed the game against the Blazers, which the Warriors lost in blowout fashion. Golden State plays the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz at home on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively, before the Dubs evaluate Curry again.

The two games the NBA just added to Golden State’s schedule are the next two outings following the team’s matchup with the Jazz on December 1. The Warriors have a six-day break between that game and traveling to New Orleans to play the Pelicans, which might afford Curry enough time to get back on the court.

Golden State then hosts the Nuggets three days later, which will be close to a week and a half after Curry undergoes his next planned injury evaluation. The Warriors are currently 10-9 on the season and occupying the No 10 seed in the 15-team Western Conference.