A former Golden State Warriors guard is currently playing in the NBA G League, treating the situation like it’s temporary for good reason.

Lester Quinones has interest from notable clubs outside of the NBA and could easily take his talents outside of the States.

Recent rumors suggested that teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona have reached out. Quinones confirmed their interest recently and stated that Euro teams are consistently staying in touch.

While Quinones has options outside of the NBA and the G League system, he is currently focused on getting back to a primary roster.

Lester Quinones Addresses Plans

“Real Madrid, with Andres [Feliz], Barca, all of them,” Quinones told reporters, according to EuoHoops. “Yes, the people from Barca called me, like… last year… no, last week.” Quinones added that top European organizations ‘always have a lot of money’ and stay in touch, though his immediate focus remains in the NBA.”

Quinones started his career with the Golden State Warriors.

After his college run at Memphis, Quinones went undrafted in 2022, landing with the Warriors’ G League team in Santa Cruz.

During the 2022-2023 and 2024-2024 NBA seasons, Quinones got some run with the main roster after he landed multiple two-way contracts and a 10-day contract during that stretch.

Quinones appeared in a total of 41 games during his time with the Warriors.

During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Quinones appeared in 37 games, averaging 10.6 minutes per game. He shot 39.7% from the field and produced 4.4 minutes per game.

After his run with the Warriors, Quinones signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-2025 season. He was waived in early December of that year.

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Quinones to a two-way deal late in the year. He didn’t stick with them long-term.

Quinones went on a run with the Orlando Magic’s G League team in 2025-2026, but was traded back in September, ahead of the current season. Currently, Quinones is with the Miami Heat’s G League squad.

So far this season, the ex-Warriors guard has started all six of his appearances. He is producing 29.0 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game, and 3.0 assists per game.