The Golden State Warriors are looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis ahead of the February deadline. Porzingis has not played this season and is currently away from the team as he steps away from basketball.

One of the players linked to the Warriors is Naz Reid of the Charlotte Hornets. Reid was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer as part of the LaMelo Ball trade.

However, the Hornets are 4-13, while Ball has flourished in Minnesota amid Anthony Edwards‘ absence.

Amid the Hornets horrible start, Luca Evans of the San Francisco Chronicle listed Reid as one of the Warriors’ potential trade targets. He also pitched a trade between the Warriors and Hornets.

Warriors Trade Pitch Lands Naz Reid

Luca Evans described Naz Reid as “a good player having a bad season with a bad contract.” Reid is averaging career highs of 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists, but he’s shooting a career-low of 38.2 percent from the field.

Here is Evans’ Warriors trade pitch for the Hornets:

Warriors receive: Naz Reid

Hornets receive: De’Anthony Melton or Gui Santos, Kristaps Porzingis and two future draft picks

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With the way the Hornets are playing right now, it won’t be surprising if they entertain offers for Reid. They would want to get draft assets for him, which the Warriors have.

However, it’s a matter of how many picks the Warriors are willing to trade for a bad contract and a big man who can’t protect the rim.

One league personnel source told Evans of his thoughts on Reid to Golden State.

“Contract looks tough to have now, and think Charlotte would want multiple assets as he’s been bad, but LaMelo has been good, so for optics,” the personnel source said.

Porzingis is a pawn for the Hornets to free up cap space, while Melton or Santos could be flipped to contenders if they want to. Melton is not eligible for trade until December 15.

Latest on Kristaps Porzingis

NBA insider Marc Stein shared an update on Kristaps Porzingis on a recent episode of The ALL NBA Podcast. Stein reported that Porzingis is open to a buyout once a trade happens, which makes it appealing for teams looking for financial flexibility.

“The rumblings are that he’s open to a buyout,” Stein said. “So, if you’re team X, you trade for that contract and you buy him out, you’ve probably saved yourself millions and millions of dollars. But it’s still even saying all that, it’s easier said than done for a trade to materialize.”

Porzingis has a salary of $20 million this season and only $3 million is guaranteed for next season.