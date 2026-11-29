The Golden State Warriors are back home after a lackluster visit to the Moda Center on Friday, losing to the Portland Trail Blazers and getting eliminated from the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Warriors host the LA Clippers on Sunday, releasing their injury report yesterday. They listed five players on the report, which still includes Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry – Out (Right Oblique Tear)

Jimmy Butler – Out (Right ACL Surgery)

Moses Moody – Out (Left Patellar Tendon Surgery)

Kristaps Porzingis – Out (Not With Team)

Gui Santos – Questionable (Left Knee Soreness)

Gui Santos is set to be evaluated before the start of tonight’s game at the Chase Center. He has been dealing with injuries this season, so there’s a chance he could be downgraded out.

If Santos is ruled out, players like Gary Payton II and Will Richard will get the bulk of his minutes off the bench.

Warriors Injury Report vs. Clippers

Stephen Curry will miss his eighth straight game due to a right oblique injury. The Golden State Warriors have not been the same since Curry went down on November 11 against the Houston Rockets.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Curry will miss the next three games and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. He continues to make progress in his recovery and has been cleared for individual court work.

The Warriors are 2-6 since Curry was ruled out. They can’t seem to get their offense together, especially on the road. The pressure on Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg might be too much to handle.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still out indefinitely as they continue their rehab from their respective knee injuries. Both players are expected to return later this season, possibly in January or February.

Kristaps Porzingis is still away from the team as he takes a break from basketball. Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported that Porzingis is open to a buyout, so a team in need of financial flexibility could trade for him.

Warriors vs. Clippers Preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. They were down big in the first quarter and made a furious rally in the third quarter before coming up short.

The Warriors are currently sitting ninth in the Western Conference standings at 10-9. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games, though they are 8-1 at the Chase Center.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers are 4-14, which is good for 13th in the West. They are 3-7 in their last 10 and have lost seven in a row.

Tonight’s game is also the second matchup of the season between the Warriors and Clippers. The Warriors beat the Clippers 124-112 at the Chase Center, a game that Stephen Curry didn’t play in.