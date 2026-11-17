The Golden State Warriors are not looking at Dejounte Murray, per Tim Kawakami. The New Orleans Pelicans guard has asked for a trade, and the Warriors are not expected to pursue him. “Who’s the player they would want? It’s not Dejounte Murray, I’ll tell you that,” Kawakami said.

What the Report Says About the Golden State Warriors

Kawakami’s report cuts against talk that Golden State could be a landing spot. The question was who the Warriors might want from New Orleans. His answer ruled out Murray.

Why Murray’s Market Is Quiet

Murray’s trade request has not led to a rush of interest. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective podcast that several teams view Murray as a “distressed asset.”

“I didn’t survey the whole league, but multiple teams said that they see Dejounte as a potential distressed asset,” MacMahon said. “As negative trade value.”

That means a team taking on Murray might want a pick or another asset attached, per MacMahon.

Why the Golden State Warriors Have Little Use for Murray

Murray signed a four-year extension with the Atlanta Hawks in July 2023, worth about $114 million, per Spotrac. He was later traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. Murray is making about $28.8 million this season and has a $30.8 million player option for 2027-28. He is also a one-time NBA All-Star, earning the nod in 2022.

Golden State also has guard depth already, including Brandin Podziemski, so a Murray deal would need to make sense for the roster.

Peter O’Keefe of Blue Man Hoop wrote that Golden State has been linked to Trey Murphy III and Yves Missi of the Pelicans. He argued a Murray deal would only make sense if it came attached to one of them. Kawakami’s report suggests the Warriors are not interested in Murray either way.

What’s Next for the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are 8-6 and without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks. Trade talk will keep following them as Golden State looks for help. For now, Kawakami’s report makes one name clear: Murray is not the one.