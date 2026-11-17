More than 12 years after the Golden State Warriors fired Mark Jackson, the former coach is being mentioned for another NBA job. And the man who once helped oversee the Warriors could have a say in his return.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Jackson has surfaced as a potential future coaching candidate for the Sacramento Kings, whose 1-12 start has intensified scrutiny of Doug Christie.

Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadivé has long admired Jackson, dating to their time together with Golden State.

Ranadivé, who served as Warriors vice chairman before purchasing the Kings in 2013, previously showed strong interest in hiring Jackson in 2022.

Sacramento ultimately chose Mike Brown.

Four years later, Jackson’s name is back in the conversation, although the Kings have not made a coaching change.

Mark Jackson’s Warriors Connection Resurfaces in Sacramento

In his latest report on The Stein Line, Stein identified Jackson and former New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau as potential down-the-road candidates should Sacramento eventually move on from Christie.

The Kings, however, would prefer to avoid firing their coach.

Stein reported that Sacramento wants to minimize disruption around rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is navigating his first NBA season.

Christie remains in the final guaranteed year of his contract.

But with Sacramento on pace for roughly six victories, his job security figures to remain a subject of discussion unless the Kings begin winning.

Jackson’s previous connection with Ranadivé makes his inclusion particularly notable.

When Sacramento searched for a coach in 2022, Jackson emerged as one of the finalists.

Ranadivé was reportedly a strong supporter of his candidacy, but the franchise eventually hired Brown.

There is no indication that Jackson has been contacted about the position this time.

Mark Jackson Helped Warriors Return to Playoff Contention

Jackson coached Golden State from 2011 to 2014, overseeing an important transition in the franchise’s history.

The Warriors had reached the postseason just once in the previous 17 seasons when Jackson arrived.

By his second year, Golden State was back in the playoffs behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and a developing young core.

The Warriors finished 47-35 in 2012-13 before upsetting the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

They improved to 51-31 the following season, their first 50-win campaign in two decades.

But a seven-game, first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014 preceded Jackson’s dismissal.

He finished his Warriors tenure with a 121-109 regular-season record and two playoff appearances.

Steve Kerr replaced Jackson and guided Golden State to the NBA championship in his first season.

Brown, meanwhile, later helped Sacramento end its lengthy playoff drought before eventually becoming head coach of the Knicks.

He led New York to the 2026 NBA championship after replacing Thibodeau.

Now, the Kings are again facing uncertainty on the sidelines.

For Jackson, Sacramento represents a possible route back into coaching after more than a decade away.

Yet with Christie still in charge, any potential reunion between Jackson and Ranadivé remains speculation rather than an active coaching search.