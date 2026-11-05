Warriors Enforcer Draymond Green Fires Verbal Attack At Dillon Brooks

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not hold back in verbally jabbing at Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks.

Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks reignited their long-standing NBA rivalry on Nov. 2, during a physical on-court altercation that led to the Warriors forward being ejected.

The incident unfolded during the third quarter of the Warriors’ 116-113 victory over the Suns at Chase Center. After colliding on a play and falling, Green popped up and threw Suns rookie center Khaman Maluach to the floor.

Brooks immediately ran over to defend his teammate, triggering a face-to-face confrontation.

Draymond Green Fires Verbal Attack at Dillon Brooks

In his podcast, Green delivered a scathing message to Brooks about being a tough guy.

“You’re supposed to be this tough guy. I don’t claim to be a tough guy, I just am who I am,” Green said. “I don’t claim to be some tough guy but you can’t come to a man like you’re coming and saying the things you’re saying and putting your shoulder into his chest.”

“You don’t have to de-escalate if you’re the villain. So be the villain,” Green added. “You weren’t trying to de-escalate; you were trying to be the villain. So be that. But then don’t go to the media like I was de-escalating.”

As Brooks stepped up to challenge him, Green grabbed Brooks by the collar and neck area of his jersey. On-court footage and microphone pickups captured Green shouting, “Don’t touch me, don’t put your hands on me.”

Teammates and Warriors security intervened to pull the two apart. After an official video review, the referees handed down Green’s ejection and Brooks’ technical foul.

After the game, Brooks gave his side of the story about the altercation with Green.

“I was just trying to de-escalate it. He was just tweaking all game. So let it be,” he said.

The Warriors went on to come back from a 17-point disadvantage to pull off the win over the Suns.

Warriors Enforcer Draymond Green Explains His Violent Action Against The Suns

Draymond Green explained that he forcefully threw Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach to the ground to preserve his authority in the paint.

Green noted that Maluach dipped his shoulder and collided with him, sending Green to the floor. Green argued that allowing an opponent to knock him down without a response would make him look weak.

“As a big man and center in this league, if something like that happens, you lose your powers. I guy will try you over and over again,” Green said on his podcast.

Green emphasized that he felt he had to “stand on that type of time” so that opposing players would not comfortably run through his paint.

“That first play with Maluach, that’s happening. You must stand on that type of time as a big man because if you don’t, your paint will get ran through cause there’s no respect after that. So that play must happen. The one with Maluach, that’s has to happen. I’ll take that,” he added.

The NBA opted not to hand down any further disciplinary action or suspensions for the incident. Green’s ejection ultimately served as a catalyst for Golden State, sparking a 17-point comeback win to get their fifth straight victory this season.

This season, Green is averaging 3.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game over 6 appearances with the Warriors. He is expected to continue to be a key cog for the team for the rest of the year.