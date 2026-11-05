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Warriors Enforcer Draymond Green Fires Verbal Attack At Dillon Brooks

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Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 17: Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 17, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 111-96. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not hold back in verbally jabbing at Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks

Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks reignited their long-standing NBA rivalry on Nov. 2, during a physical on-court altercation that led to the Warriors forward being ejected.

The incident unfolded during the third quarter of the Warriors’ 116-113 victory over the Suns at Chase Center. After colliding on a play and falling, Green popped up and threw Suns rookie center Khaman Maluach to the floor. 

Brooks immediately ran over to defend his teammate, triggering a face-to-face confrontation. 

Draymond Green Fires Verbal Attack at Dillon Brooks

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 05: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors pressures Dillon Brooks #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center on February 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

In his podcast, Green delivered a scathing message to Brooks about being a tough guy. 

“You’re supposed to be this tough guy. I don’t claim to be a tough guy, I just am who I am,” Green said. “I don’t claim to be some tough guy but you can’t come to a man like you’re coming and saying the things you’re saying and putting your shoulder into his chest.”

“You don’t have to de-escalate if you’re the villain. So be the villain,” Green added. “You weren’t trying to de-escalate; you were trying to be the villain. So be that. But then don’t go to the media like I was de-escalating.”

As Brooks stepped up to challenge him, Green grabbed Brooks by the collar and neck area of his jersey. On-court footage and microphone pickups captured Green shouting, “Don’t touch me, don’t put your hands on me.”

Teammates and Warriors security intervened to pull the two apart. After an official video review, the referees handed down Green’s ejection and Brooks’ technical foul. 

After the game, Brooks gave his side of the story about the altercation with Green. 

“I was just trying to de-escalate it. He was just tweaking all game. So let it be,” he said. 

The Warriors went on to come back from a 17-point disadvantage to pull off the win over the Suns. 

Warriors Enforcer Draymond Green Explains His Violent Action Against The Suns

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors draws an offensive foul on Oso Ighodaro #11 of the Phoenix Suns in the first half of their game at Chase Center on November 02, 2026 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Draymond Green explained that he forcefully threw Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach to the ground to preserve his authority in the paint. 

Green noted that Maluach dipped his shoulder and collided with him, sending Green to the floor. Green argued that allowing an opponent to knock him down without a response would make him look weak. 

“As a big man and center in this league, if something like that happens, you lose your powers. I guy will try you over and over again,” Green said on his podcast.

Green emphasized that he felt he had to “stand on that type of time” so that opposing players would not comfortably run through his paint.

“That first play with Maluach, that’s happening. You must stand on that type of time as a big man because if you don’t, your paint will get ran through cause there’s no respect after that. So that play must happen. The one with Maluach, that’s has to happen. I’ll take that,” he added. 

The NBA opted not to hand down any further disciplinary action or suspensions for the incident. Green’s ejection ultimately served as a catalyst for Golden State, sparking a 17-point comeback win to get their fifth straight victory this season. 

This season, Green is averaging 3.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game over 6 appearances with the Warriors. He is expected to continue to be a key cog for the team for the rest of the year. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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