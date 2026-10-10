Just because LeBron James passed up on his opportunity to join the Golden State Warriors, doesn’t mean Draymond Green will stop defending him.

A couple of weeks into LeBron’s experience with the Philadelphia 76ers, Green ranted about the coverage surrounding the star forward and his back-and-forth travel from Philadelphia to New York.

Months before the Sixers started training camp, it was reported that James would take a helicopter from NYC to New Jersey and Philadelphia for practices and games.

Although the story isn’t new, there are consistent reminders about it, as the Sixers have been going through practice and the preseason, with LeBron on board.

Draymond Green Goes On LeBron James Rant After Start With 76ers

“Let that man fly in peace,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

“Like, y’all recording this man every time he takes off and lands and he’s landing in the city and landing, leaving like, let that man fly in peace. Let that brother get to work how he gets to work and go home how he’s going home. It must be slow news days, man. Everybody is making this man’s method of transportation a thing. Let that man come and go as he pleases in peace. People are so [expletive] nosy.”

Green then went on to acknowledge that James is one of very few players who gets covered like that because of his long run as an NBA superstar.

While the Sixers have done their best to navigate through the media storm that LeBron brings, the traveling narrative still hasn’t faded at this point. While it doesn’t have anything to do with the team’s on-court play, it’s still an odd yet major talking point surrounding the team.

Soon, that could change, as the regular season is just around the corner.