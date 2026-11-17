Draymond Green has spent more than a decade helping Stephen Curry chase championships. Now, his name is surfacing in discussions about what the Golden State Warriors might have to sacrifice to give Curry another chance at a title.

Andscape’s Marc J. Spears raised the possibility of Golden State moving longtime players during Tuesday’s “NBA Today,” as Kendrick Perkins urged the Warriors to pursue Washington Wizards star Anthony Davis.

“I expect the Warriors, and I think they need to be aggressive at the trade deadline,” Spears said.

Spears suggested some familiar faces could become trade candidates. Green’s name came up as the panel discussed potential surprises.

“There’ll be some surprises,” Spears said before the conversation turned to Green.

The discussion did not establish that Golden State is shopping Green or that Washington has expressed interest in acquiring him. Still, it underscored the difficult decisions facing the Warriors as Curry’s championship window narrows.

Kendrick Perkins Urges Warriors to Trade for Anthony Davis

Perkins identified Davis as a potential answer to Golden State’s frontcourt problems.

The 10-time All-Star is averaging 24.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks through 13 games this season.

Davis is shooting 50.5% from the field and scored a season-high 44 points against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 9.

Yet Washington has struggled to turn his production into victories.

“Golden State,” Perkins said. “You’re looking for a guy to give you that boost to actually somewhat put you in the mix or put you over the hump; Anthony Davis is that guy.”

Perkins argued that Davis’ production deserves a better opportunity to compete for a championship.

He also dismissed concerns about the veteran big man’s recent availability.

“The only knock on Anthony Davis is when he’s available,” Perkins said. “Well, he’s been available.”

Davis would give Golden State an established interior scorer and rim protector alongside Curry.

However, acquiring him would require considerable financial maneuvering.

Draymond Green Could Factor Into Golden State Trade Calculations

Davis is earning approximately $58.5 million this season and holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28.

Green’s contract could become relevant if Golden State attempted to construct a salary-matching package, although his inclusion would not necessarily be required.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon identified an even bigger concern: Davis’ next contract.

MacMahon said Washington never offered Davis an extension and questioned whether the Warriors should surrender their future flexibility without knowing what Davis would demand.

“Are you willing to commit three years and $160 million to Anthony Davis?” MacMahon asked.

Perkins immediately answered, “Yes.”

His reasoning centered on Curry, who has acknowledged that his current three-year contract could be his last.

For Perkins, preserving cap space makes little sense if Golden State cannot identify another player capable of helping Curry compete for a championship.

Warriors Face Difficult Decision Amid Recent Struggles

The debate comes after Golden State suffered a 115-94 loss to New Orleans on Monday.

Green finished with two points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Warriors struggled offensively.

Golden State previously explored avenues to acquire Davis during the offseason, but Washington retained the veteran big man.

Any renewed pursuit would likely require a substantial trade package and a willingness to absorb Davis’ future financial obligations.

Moving Green would carry consequences beyond salary matching. The four-time champion remains central to Golden State’s defensive identity and its championship history with Curry.

That makes Spears’ comments particularly intriguing.

The Warriors could pursue another star to extend Curry’s championship window. But doing so might force them to reconsider which pieces of their championship core are truly untouchable.