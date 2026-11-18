The Golden State Warriors are struggling amid the absence of superstar guard Stephen Curry, who is recovering from a right oblique abdominal tear.

Curry missed his second straight game on Monday as the Warriors suffered another blowout loss, this time against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Warriors will be without Curry until Thanksgiving, though it’s possible he could be sidelined for an even longer period, as per BasketNews.

Stephen Curry Opens Up About Knee Injury

Last season, Stephen Curry missed 39 games last season due to rest, minor issues and a major knee injury. Curry was out for 27 consecutive games after being diagnosed with patellofemoral pain syndrome in his right knee, more commonly known as runner’s knee.

Speaking to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Curry shared how painful the injury was and the setbacks he suffered during his adjustment and recovery from what was described as a chronic issue the two-time MVP will have to play with for the rest of his career.

“Against Detroit, it took everything in me down there on the training table just to be like, ‘Oh, I can go out here tonight and play,'” Curry said. “And I was just faking it for the first whatever (25 minutes).”

The Warriors superstar tried to return after the All-Star break and even worked out with Sabrina Ionescu. However, “there were certain directions of movement and stuff that just didn’t work,” so his return was pushed back.

Curry was supposed to scrimmage with the team in late March, but his right knee “felt worse than it had before.” He called it a “true setback,” though he managed to come back before the end of the regular season.

The Warriors labored to make the NBA play-in tournament. They shocked the LA Clippers to have a shot at the No. 8 spot, but they were blown out by the Phoenix Suns.

Steph Curry Hints About Future

In the same interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Stephen Curry admitted that the two-year, $115 million extension he signed in the offseason could be his last.

“I assumed that it would probably be one of, if not the last, contract I signed,” Curry said. “I’m not afraid to say it. But maybe I’ll surprise myself and want to keep going.”

At the age of 38, Curry was playing at an MVP level before his oblique injury.

And with the way the Warriors lost their first two games since the injury, they still need their superstar more than ever.