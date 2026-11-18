The Golden State Warriors are preparing for an active trade season, but one veteran appears considerably less likely to be moved than the team’s other potential trade pieces.

Despite Jimmy Butler‘s lengthy absence following knee surgery, Golden State remains reluctant to trade the six-time All-Star, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s “NBA Insider Notebook,” Fischer said general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been especially resistant to the idea of moving Butler, whose relationship with the executive dates to their playing days in Chicago.

“Everything, to my understanding, is that the Warriors have been incredibly reticent to parting ways with Jimmy Butler,” Fischer said.

The report comes as the Warriors face growing uncertainty surrounding Stephen Curry‘s health and their plans for the trade deadline.

Warriors Reluctant to Trade Jimmy Butler, Says Jake Fischer

Fischer pointed to Dunleavy’s longstanding relationship with Butler as a major factor behind Golden State’s position.

The two were teammates with the Chicago Bulls, a connection that later helped the Warriors acquire Butler from the Miami Heat.

Fischer suggested that relationship remains important to the front office’s thinking.

When Butler was healthy, Golden State believed its roster could compete with the Western Conference’s top teams.

That confidence has apparently survived Butler’s prolonged absence.

The veteran forward remains sidelined while recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL. Moses Moody is also recovering from a significant knee injury.

Still, Fischer expressed skepticism that Butler would become available before the deadline.

“I am going to remain very pessimistic that the Warriors are going to look to move Jimmy,” Fischer said.

That doesn’t mean Golden State is unwilling to make a major move.

Kristaps Porzingis Remains Warriors’ Leading Trade Candidate

Fischer identified Kristaps Porzingis as a more likely centerpiece of the Warriors’ trade activity.

The veteran big man remains away from basketball because of a health-related matter.

His approximately $20 million contract could give Dunleavy a mechanism to acquire another rotation contributor.

Fischer said Golden State remains interested in using that contract to improve Curry’s supporting cast.

The Warriors could begin exploring certain deals around Dec. 15, when additional players become trade-eligible.

However, a deal involving Porzingis would still require another team willing to absorb his contract.

Fischer also acknowledged uncertainty surrounding Draymond Green’s future, although he did not report that Golden State was actively shopping him.

Stephen Curry’s Absence Could Shape Golden State’s Trade Plans

The larger question is how Golden State performs without Curry.

The Warriors overcame a 0-3 start by winning eight consecutive games before their franchise star suffered another injury setback.

Curry is expected to miss several weeks, leaving Golden State facing approximately 10 to 12 games without him.

Fischer believes that stretch could determine the team’s direction.

A competitive showing might strengthen the case for adding immediate help. Continued struggles could force Dunleavy to reconsider how aggressively to pursue upgrades.

Curry has also acknowledged that his latest contract extension could be his last, adding urgency to the Warriors’ decisions.

For now, the distinction is becoming clearer.

Golden State appears willing to explore the trade market, particularly through Porzingis’ contract. But moving Butler, despite his injury, remains a different proposition.

Whether that changes may depend on how well the Warriors survive without Curry.